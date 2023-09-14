HINDMAN — Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Knott County Central 50-22 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Bobcats moved to 4-0 after registering the win.

Betsy Layne, which led 27-14 at halftime, dealt Knott County Central its third straight loss.

The Bobcats rushed 37 times for 373 yards and five TDs. Andrew McCutcheon led the Bobcats, rushing 21 times for 230 yards and three TDs.

Following McCutcheon in Besty Layne's ground attack, quarterback Carter Parsons rushed 10 times for 103 yards and one TD. Parsons excelled on the ground and through the air. The Betsy Layne quarterback completed nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs.

Rounding out Betsy Layne's rushing attack, Mitchell Castle took six carries for 40 yards and one TD.

Isaiah Allen led the Bobcats in receiving. Allen hauled in four receptions for 96 yards and TDs.

Contributing to Betsy Layne's aerial effort, McCutcheon and Ryan Bradford hauled in two receptions apiece while Landon Howell added one catch.

Braxton Blackburn recorded a game-high 15 tackles for the Bobcats. Aiding Betsy Layne defensively, Adrien Witham recorded nine tackles. Contributing to Betsy Layne's defensive effort, Howell and Boston Hamilton added seven tackles apiece.

Providing a lift for Betsy Layne in the secondary, Howell delivered an interception.

Through its first four games in the 2023 high school football season, Betsy Layne has outscored opponents 177-30.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host county rival Floyd Central on Friday, Sept. 15.