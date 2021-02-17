BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne notched back-to-back wins Tuesday, Feb. 9-Wednesday, Feb. 10, defeating 15th Region rivals East Ridge and Pike County Central.
The Bobcats, under the direction of head coach Derrick Newsome, entered the third week of February 6-5.
Betsy Layne 75,
East Ridge 67
Four players reached double figures in scoring as visiting Betsy Layne beat East Ridge 75-67 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Betsy Layne shot 47.6 percent (30 of 63) from the field. The Bobcats were six of seven (35.3 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne finished nine of 21 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne, scoring a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats. Frazier was nine of 14 from inside the arc.
Accompanying Frazier in double figures for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson added 21 points, Chase Mims contributed 15 points and Byron Tackett netted 11 points as part of Betsy Layne’s winning effort.
Rounding out Betsy Layne’s individual scoring, Davey Bentley and Jacob Rainey chipped in two points apiece.
East Ridge shot 42.9 percent (24 of 56) from the field. The Warriors were six of 21 (28.6 percent) from three-point range.
East Ridge shot 81.2 percent (13 of 16) from the free-throw line.
Braxton Stanley paced East Ridge, scoring 18 points for the Warriors. Joining Stanley in double figures for East Ridge, Eli Rose scored 16 points while Eli Sykes and Jonathon Mills tallied 11 points apiece.
Isaac Woods and Hunter Damron completed East Ridge’s individual scoring, finishing with eight points and three points, respectively.
Betsy Layne 90,
Pike Central 65
Jordan Frazier poured in a game-high 43 points to lead host Betsy Layne over Pike County Central 90-65 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 6-5.
Pike County Central dropped to 7-3 with the loss.
Frazier was 11 of 14 from inside the arc. He was five of seven from three-point range.
Thriving offensively, Betsy Layne shot 64.2 percent (34 of 53) from the field. The Bobcats were eight of 16 from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the free-throw line.
In addition to Frazier’s offensive explosion for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson netted 21 points and Chase Mims added 17 points.
The other scorers for Betsy Layne in the win were Cameron Pente (four points), Davey Bentley (two points), Jacob Rainey (two points) and Byron Tackett (one point).
Limited offensively, Pike Central shot 34 percent (18 of 53) from the field. The Hawks were six of 23 (26.1 percent) from three-point range.
Pike County Central shot 79.3 percent (23 of 29) from the free-throw line.
Jaylan Rigdon led Pike Central, scoring a team-high 23 points for the Hawks.
Accompanying Rigdon in double figures for Pike County Central, Josh Du Toit netted 17 points.
The additional scorers for Pike Central were Latee Childress (eight points), Jaden Stewart (seven points), Bryce Adkins (seven points), Matt Anderson (two points) and Kasope Lawrence (one point).
Pacing Pike Central inside, Lawrence pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
