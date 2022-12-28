GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Betsy Layne outlasted Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.) 66-62 in the opening round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Bobcats shot 38 percent (19 of 50) from the field in the win. Betsy Layne finished three of 15 from three-point range.

The Bobcats shot 75.8 percent (25 of 33) from the free-throw line.

Betsy Layne featured three scorers in double figures.

Brady Robinson scored 19 points to lead Betsy Layne to the win.

Recording a double-double for Betsy Layne, Byron Tackett scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Accompanying Robinson and Tackett in double figures for the Bobcats, Andrew Kidd netted 15 points.

In all, eight different players scored for the Bobcats. Cameron Pente (four points), Carter Parsons (four points), Tanner Hall (three points), Grayson Hall (two points) and Tanner Martin (two points) accounted for the rest of Betsy Layne's scoring in the victory over the opponent from Georgia.

Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 79, Betsy Layne 74: Betsy Layne slipped into the loss column as Nashville Christian (Tenn.) held on to win 79-74 in the second round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The Bobcats lost despite shooting 52.8 percent (28 of 53) from the field. Betsy Layne shot 33.3 percent (seven of 21) from three-point range.

The Bobcats shot 91.7 percent (11of 12) from the free-throw line in the setback.

Andrew Kidd led Betsy Layne with a double-double, scoring 26 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Accompanying Kidd in double figures for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson scored 19 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Betsy Layne, Cameron Pente added nine points.

Contributing offensively, Carter Parsons (eight points), Tanner Hall (seven points) and Byron Tackett (five points) accounted for the rest of Betsy Layne's scoring in the setback.