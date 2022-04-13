PHELPS — Determined Betsy Layne held on to defeat Phelps 4-3 in the second round of the 15th Region All "A" Classic baseball tournament on Tuesday, April 5.

The victory allowed Betsy Layne to advance to the semifinals of the 15th Region All "A" Classic baseball tournament.

The Bobcats scored first and never trailed. However, Phelps pushed Betsy Layne late. Prior to falling short, Phelps plated three runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Betsy Layne outhit Phelps 10-6.

Brady Robinson earned the win on the mound for the Bobcats. Robinson pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while recording 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Melvin McCoy took the pitching loss for the Hornets. McCoy pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits while registering 13 strikeouts.

Andrew Kidd, Jordan Frazier and Cameron Pente each provided multiple hits for the Bobcats. Kidd went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Betsy Layne's offensive effort. Thriving at the plate, Kidd finished a home run short of hitting for the cycle.

Moving runners around the bases for Betsy Layne, Kidd, Frazier and Brady Hall each drove in one run.

The Bobcats and Hornets combined to commit five errors in the tournament game. Betsy Layne overcame three errors to notch the win.

Betsy Layne 11,

Jenkins 2

(4 innings):

Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Jenkins 11-2 in four innings in the opening round of the 15th Region All "A" Classic baseball tournament on Monday, April 4.

The Bobcats scored first and never trailed. Betsy Layne led 7-0 before Jenkins pushed across its first run in the bottom half of the second inning.

The Bobcats led 10-0 following their third plate appearance.

Wilson Hsu picked up the win on the mound for the Bobcats. The hurler allowed two runs on three hits while recording five strikeouts over four innings.

John Addington took the loss on the mound for the Cavaliers. Addington allowed 10 runs on seven hits while logging six strikeouts over four innings.

The Bobcats outhit the Cavaliers 8-3 and finished error-free in the field. Jordan Frazier and Brady Robinson combined to lead Betsy Layne offensively, connecting for two hits apiece.

Both Hsu and Landon Hall doubled for the Bobcats.

Robinson and Cameron Pente each legged out a triple for Betsy Layne in the tournament game.

Austin Johnson drove in one of Jenkins' three runs.

Defensively, Jenkins committed two errors.