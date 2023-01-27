BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne fell behind early but battled back and pushed Martin County in each quarter before the Cardinals held on to win 74-69 in a 15th Region boys' basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Martin County started strong, moving ahead 9-0 in the first quarter.

But Betsy Layne battled back and provided resistance throughout the rest of the game.

After its strong start, Martin County led 17-13 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The Cardinals clung to a 35-32 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Maintaining a lead heading into the final quarter, Martin County led 54-51 at the end of the third period.

Martin County shot 39.3 percent (22 of 56) from the field in its winning effort. The Cardinals shot 38.5 percent (10 of 26) from three-point range.

Martin County, which captured the 15th Region All "A" Classic championship earlier in the month, shot 80 percent (20 of 25) from the free-throw line.

Inside, Martin County outrebounded Betsy Layne 42-33.

A contender for the 15th Region title, Martin County featured four scorers in double figures.

Peyton Davis scored 19 points to lead Martin County to the win. Davis hit five of eight three-point field goal attempts.

Finishing directly behind Davis in scoring for the Cardinals, Jacob Sturgell netted 18 points.

Behind Sturgell, Dray Duff added 16 points for Martin County while Brayden McKenzie contributed 14 points.

Chipping in offensively for the Cardinals, Luke Hall posted nine points and Matthew Linville tallied two points.

Betsy Layne shot 35 percent (21 of 60) from the field in the setback. The Bobcats connected on seven of 28 three-point field goal attempts to shoot 25 percent from beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne managed to shoot 74.1 percent (20 of 27) from the free throw line in the loss.

Andrew Kidd led Betsy Layne with a game-high double-double, scoring 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Accompanying Kidd in double figures for the Bobcats, Cameron Pente scored 18 points and Byron Tackett netted 14 points.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the non-district game were Carter Parsons (seven points), Isaiah Allen (three points), Landon Howell (two points) and Reese Music (two points).

Betsy Layne and Martin County aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.

Lawrence County 69, Betsy Layne 62: Betsy Layne suffered a setback on the road as Lawrence County prevailed 69-62 in a 58th District boys' basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16.

Lawrence County shot 47.4 percent (27-of-57) from the field in its winning effort. The Bulldogs shot 33.3 percent (nine-of-27) from three-point range.

Lawrence County connected on six of 13 free throw attempts.

Nearly recording a double-double, Andrew Bloomfield led Lawrence County with a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds.

Accompanying Bloomfield in double figures for the Bulldogs, Blake Marcum scored 17 points and Hayden Perry netted 15 points.

The other scorers for Lawrence County were Will Lafferty (five points), Logan Ratliff (three points) and Kaden Gillispie (three points).

Betsy Layne shot 40 percent (24 of 60) from the field in the loss. The Bobcats shot 30.4 percent (seven-of-23) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 53.8 percent (seven of 13) from the free-throw line.

Brady Robinson scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats in the district matchup.

Following Robinson in scoring and nearly recording a double-double, Andrew Kidd delivered 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bobcats.

Betsy Layne featured four scorers in double figures. Carter Parsons and Cameron Pente added 12 points apiece for the Bobcats. Parsons sank four of five three-point field goal attempts.

Aiding Betsy Layne in the district game, Byron Tackett contributed eight points and seven rebounds.