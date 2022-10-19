BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne pulled even with Paintsville on multiple occasions before the Tigers used a second half scoring run to win 42-20 in a Class A District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 14.

With the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in Class A District 6.

Paintsville improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in Class A District 6 after posting the win.

Visiting Paintsville led 14-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

Betsy Layne managed to pull even in the second quarter before the Tigers countered with another TD. Following its third TD in the game, Paintsville held on to lead 21-14 at halftime.

Betsy Layne scored early in the third quarter but missed its PAT attempt. Clinging to a 21-20 lead, Paintsville reeled off 21 unanswered points to pull away for the district win.

Harris Phelps scored four TDs to lead Paintsville to the win. Phelps rushed for 256 yards in the Tigers' victory.

In addition to Phelps, Austin Allen and Grayson Peters added one TD apiece for the Tigers.

Phelps and Allen each hauled in one TD pass reception from AJ James in Paintsville's win.

Betsy Layne rushed 39 times for 157 yards and three TDs in the setback. Reese Music led the Bobcats, rushing 18 times for 79 yards and one TD. Through the air, Music completed a 42-yard pass.

Brady Robinson rushed 15 times for 66 yards and two TDs for the Bobcats. Robinson hauled in three receptions for 56 yards.

Jaxson Burchett led Betsy Layne's defensive unit, recording 11 tackles for the Bobcats. Behind Burchett, Music added five tackles for the Bobcats.

Ranking third in the key defensive category for Betsy Layne, Dakota Stumbo and Andrew McCutcheon posted four tackles apiece.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Fairview for a Class A District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 21.