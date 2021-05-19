BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne pushed perennial 14th Region title contender Knott County Central in back-to-back high school baseball games, but fell short during each outing.
Knott Central 8,
Betsy Layne 6:
Betsy Layne held a 7-5 advantage in the hits column but fell short as visiting Knott County Central prevailed 8-6 in a high school baseball game on Monday, May 17.
Prior to falling short, Betsy Layne plated five runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
Lucas Combs was the winning pitcher for the Patriots. Combs pitched six innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out three.
Closing the game out on the mound for Knott Central, Parker Williams pitched one inning in relief.
Byron Tackett took the pitching loss for the Bobcats. Tackett allowed seven runs on five hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Kent Damron led Knott Central at the plate, delivering two hits in three at-bats and tallying three RBIs. Damron doubled twice for the Patriots.
Pacing Knott Central in a key category, Bobby Anderson recorded three steals.
Brady Hall went two for four at the plate to lead Betsy Layne's offensive attack, Hall drove in two runs for the Bobcats.
Providing another lift for Betsy Layne, Matthew Dudleson homered.
Knott Central 12,
Betsy Layne 4:
Betsy Layne fell behind early and couldn't overcame its slow start as host Knott County Central pulled away to win 12-4 in a high school baseball game on Saturday, May 15.
Colby Napier was the winning pitcher for Knott County Central. Napier pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out eight over seven innings.
Andrew Kidd took the pitching loss for Betsy Layne. Kidd surrendered eight runs on two hits over four innings, striking out two.
Knott County Central edged Betsy Layne 5-4 in the hits column,
Kent Damron finished two for four with five RBIs to lead Knott County Central's offensive attack.
Brady Robinson led Betsy Layne at the plate, providing two hits in three at-bats.
Delivering an extra-base hit for the Bobcats, Matthew Dudleson doubled.
Each high school baseball team committed four errors.