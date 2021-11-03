EASTERN — Continuing his stellar senior season, Betsy Layne senior quarterback Chase Mims led the Bobcats over Floyd Central 67-32 on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Bobcats prevailed in a regular season finale.

Following the win, Betsy Layne improved to 8-2.

Betsy Layne capped off one of the best regular seasons in school history.

"We had a great regular season finale," said first-year Betsy Layne head coach Jarredd Jarrell. "I'm proud of the players and thankful to have been given the opportunity to coach Betsy Layne High School this year. We won as many games this year as we had in the last five years combined, so that's a huge step in the right direction for us. We have the second most wins in school history right now and beat Floyd Central for the first time. Coach (Shawn) Hager is a great coach and he will get Floyd Central rolling again. I wish we could have gotten to play Prestonsburg, but it wasn't meant to be this year. I want to say thank you to my wife, all of my staff and our seniors for laying the foundation for future Bobcats."

Betsy Layne scored first and never trailed in the regular season finale, forcing host Floyd Central to play from behind. The Bobcats led 14-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter. After stretching its lead in the second period, Betsy Layne entered halftime out in front 34-6.

Mims completed 17 of 22 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Delivering through the air and on the ground, Mims rushed two times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

As a team, Betsy Layne rushed 14 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns.

Aiding Betsy Layne on the ground, Austin Tackett and Mitchell Castle rushed for one touchdown apiece.

Mims completed two passes to five different receivers in the Bobcats' win.

Dylon Williams led Betsy Layne in receiving, reeling in five receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Following Williams in receiving for the Bobcats, Reese Music reeled in two receptions for 80 yards.

Tying Williams for the team lead in receptions, Brady Robinson hauled in five receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Contributing to the Bobcats' aerial attack, Shawn Dee Howell claimed three receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Marcus Hall paced Betsy Layne's defensive effort, recording 11 tackles and one tackle for a loss. In addition to Hall, Music (nine tackles, two sacks) and Andrew McCutcheon (nine tackles) stepped up for the Bobcats defensively.

Delivering in the secondary for Betsy Layne, Williams returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown.

Quarterback Max Martin completed six of 16 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown for the Jaguars. Martin, who threw one interception, rushed 17 times for 40 yards.

BJ Peterson paced the Jaguars in receiving, reeling in three receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Floyd Central rushed 52 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Blake Adams led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 15 times for 80 yards and one touchdown. Finding the endzone twice for Floyd Central, John Johnson rushed seven times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to Adams and Johnson hitting paydirt on the ground for Floyd Central, Sheston Johnson added another rushing touchdown.

Peterson finished as Floyd Central's leading tackler, recording seven tackles for the Jaguars.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Paintsville for the opening round of the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.