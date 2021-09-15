BETSY LAYNE — Continuing to win in the 2021 high school football season, Betsy Layne rolled past visiting Jenkins 55-6 on Friday, Sept. 10.

After claiming the victory, Betsy Layne moved to 4-0.

Betsy Layne scored first and forced Jenkins to play from behind throughout the high school football game. The Bobcats led 40-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Chase Mims led Betsy Layne to the win, completing eight of 10 passes for 294 yards and three TDs. Mims completed at least one pass to four different receivers.

Reece Music, Shawn Dee Howell and Dylon Williams hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Bobcats. Music and Howell each reeled in three receptions for 110 yards.

Thriving on the ground, Betsy Layne rushed 10 times for 155 yards and two TDs,

Music and Austin Tackett each rushed for one TD. Tackett paced the Bobcats on the ground, rushing three times for 65 yards.

Music (eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack) and Skyler Salisbury (eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack) combined to lead Betsy Layne’s defensive effort.

Producing a score on the defensive side, Williams returned an interception 10 yards for a TD.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Knott County Central on Friday, Sept. 17.