ASHLAND — Visiting Betsy Layne rushed past Fairview 46-28 in a Class 1A, District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Bobcats halted a two-game losing streak, returning to the win column following back-to-back losses to Raceland and Paintsville.

With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in Class 1A, District 6.

Fairview dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in Class 1A, District 6 with the loss.

Betsy Layne gradually pulled away to defeat Fairview convincingly. The Bobcats led 12-6 at halftime and thrived offensively after the intermission period.

Betsy Layne rushed 63 times for 661 yards and seven TDs.

Reese Music led Betsy Layne on the ground, rushing 28 times for 320 yards and two TDs.

Following Music on the ground in Betsy Layne's offensive attack, Brady Robinson rushed 26 times for 272 yards and four TDs.

Landon Howell, Andrew McCutcheon, Carter Parsons and Mitchell Castle aided Betsy Layne on the ground, accounting for the rest of the Bobcats' rushing yardage.

Jaxson Burchett paced Betsy Layne defensively, recording 11 tackles. Music registered nine tackles for the Bobcats while McCutcheon and Castle added eight tackles apiece.

Robinson, Burchett and Howell each recorded one interception for the Bobcats.

Fairview rushed 30 times for 180 yards and three TDs.

Caden Thomas led Fairview on the ground, rushing 15 times for 94 yards and two TDs.

Behind Thomas, Austin Miller rushed eight times for 44 yards and one TD for the Eagles.

Connecting through the air for Fairview, Austin Miller completed 12 of 18 passes for 168 yards and one TD.

Jeremy Harper emerged as Fairview's leading receiver, hauling in five receptions for 90 yards.

Reaching the end zone via the air, Xavien Kouns reeled in six receptions for 67 yards and one TD for the Eagles.

Miller paced Fairview's defensive effort, registering a game-high 16 tackles.

Providing a lift on defense for the Eagles, Harper recorded one interception.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host county rival Floyd Central on Friday, Oct. 28.