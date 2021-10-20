Betsy Layne was looking for an upset over Paintsville.

That didn’t happen as the Tigers picked up a 56-14 win over the Bobcats to remain undefeated in the Class A District 6.

The Tigers got down to business in the opening drive, starting with a first and 10 at the Bobcat 36-yard line. Harris Phelps highlighted the drive with some first down runs to get the Tigers down to the 20-yard line. AJ James was able to tuck it and run; he made it all the way to the one-yard line. The next play, James handed off to Zach Taylor who ran his way in from one yard out for his first of three TDs in the game.

Now down 7-0, the Bobcats from Betsy Layne made a drive down field in their opening possession, but stalled at the Paintsville 22-yard line when Chase Mims attempted a pass on fourth and six. The pass to Nicholas Howell fell short and the Tigers took over from their own 18-yard line.

Blayden Sexton broke free for a big gain to midfield and from there Taylor took over with a 43-yard TD run to make it 13-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.

The second drive for Betsy Layne ended in a punt allowing the Tigers to take over with a first and 10 from the 44-yard line with 1:03 left in the first quarter.

Taylor got his third handoff and for the third time, he went untouched all the way to the end zone. Phelps punched in the two-point conversion to make it 21-0 going in to the second quarter.

Things continued to get worse for the Bobcats on the following drive, when a fumbled snap had Mims chasing the ball back towards his own end zone. Offsetting fouls from a dust up had the Bobcats back near their own 15-yard line. After a little bit of success moving the ball, Betsy Layne ultimately had to punt when faced with a fourth and eight at their own 33-yard line.

The next drive saw more of the same from Paintsville. Starting at their own 34 yard line with just over 10 minutes left in the half, the Tigers got to work.

Phelps had back to back first down runs to set the Tigers up in Bobcat territory. James fired off a pass to Jonah Porter who took it to the house for a TD making it 28-0 after the extra-point. That drive only took a minute off the clock, with 9:14 remaining in the half.

Just one minute later, the Tigers would again score. The Bobcats stalled out on offense and had a turnover on downs. This setup Paintsville for a first and 10 at the Bobcat 35-yard line. Phelps broke free from the line of scrimmage to make it 34-0 with 8:15 left in the half. After a timeout, the decision was made to go for the extra-point and it was good, making it 35-0.

Betsy Layne managed to move down field on their next possession. Faced with a third and goal from the four-yard line, Mims tucked the ball and ran it in for a Bobcat TD. The two-point conversion attempt was no good to make it 35-6.

Betsy Layne scored again later, but it wouldn’t be enough as Paintsville dominated, pulling off a 56-14 win.

The Tigers had 346 yards on the ground with Phelps leading the way. He had 177 yards on 15 carries for two TDs. James had four rushes for 48 yards. Taylor had three touches for 85 yards and three TDs. Matt Davis had one carry for six yards and a TD.

In the air, James was nearly perfect, going six of seven for 124 yards and two TDs. Porter was his favorite target, with four catches for 111 yards and two trips to the end zone.

Davis led the defense with nine tackles, two of which were sacks. Sexton had eight tackles.

The Tigers (4-4) are at home this week, taking on Raceland. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Betsy Layne (6-2) is scheduled to host Fairview at 7:30 p.m. in district action.