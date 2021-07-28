BETSY LAYNE — After returning to the top of the 58th District, Betsy Layne will face a challenging schedule throughout the 2021/2022 boys' high school basketball season, competing in the Pikeville Invitational and the Las Vegas Prep Championship over a 10-day span.

Under the direction of head coach Derrick Newsome, Betsy Layne reached the 2020/2021 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament Semifinals. The Bobcats, following a loss to Johnson Central in the region tournament semifinals, exited the 2020-21 boys' high school basketball season 13-9.

The Bobcats are scheduled to play in the tradition-rich Pikeville Invitational Tournament December 20-22. Betsy Layne is matched up against Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) in the opening round of the Pikeville-hosted holiday tournament.

Shortly after a brief break for Christmas, Betsy Layne will travel west to play in the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Following the back-to-back holiday tournaments, Betsy Layne will look to vie for a 15th Region All "A" Classic championship in January.

In addition, Betsy Layne is due to compete in the Prestonsburg-hosted Kentucky Prep Showcase in early-February.

The talented trio of Jordan Frazier (21.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Brady Robinson (19.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and Chase Mims (13.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg) is poised to lead the Bobcats in the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season.

In Newsome's first season as head coach, Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Lawrence County 65-42 in the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament title game.

Betsy Layne will open preseason practice in mid-October.