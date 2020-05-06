Betsy Layne has been selected to compete in the WYMT Mountain Classic during the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.
A former All “A” Classic statewide tournament champion, Betsy Layne is poised to make its sixth appearance in the WYMT Mountain Classic.
The Bobcats concluded the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season 17-12. Betsy Layne suffered an upset loss to rival Prestonsburg in the opening round of the 2019/2020 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
The WYMT Mountain Classic is among the top early-season high school basketball tournaments in the state. The teams participating in the 34th annual tournament, presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH, were announced Friday.
Along with Betsy Layne, reigning champion Hazard, Buckhorn, Harlan County, Knott Central, Knox Central, Martin County and Wolfe County will vie for the early-season boys’ high school basketball tournament title.
The tournament will be held from Monday, Dec. 7-Saturday, Dec. 12 at Perry Central High School.
Both Betsy Layne and Martin County will represent the 15th Region in the boys’ basketball version of the WYMT Mountain Classic.
Under the direction of head coach Brad Short, Betsy Layne captured a Christmas tournament championship at Buckhorn during the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.
Previously, Betsy Layne played in the Mountain Classic in 1990, 2004, 2006, 2011 and 2013. The Bobcats’ all-time record in the tradition-rich high school basketball tournament is 0-9.
