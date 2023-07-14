WINCHESTER — Betsy Layne is matched up against Berea in the inaugural Clark County Hall of Fame Bowl.

George Rogers Clark will host the Clark County Hall of Fame Bowl on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Betsy Layne-Berea matchup is slated to kick off at 6 p.m.

Host George Rogers Clark and Central Hardin are due to battle in the nightcap of the Clark County Hall of Fame Bowl at 8 p.m.

Taylor Auctioning Company and Clearwater Pool Supply are serving as the sponsors for the Clark County Hall of Fame Bowl.

Former Class 1A rivals, Betsy Layne and Berea did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

After making an appearance in the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs, Betsy Layne exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6. The Bobcats notched wins over Morgan County, Knott County Central, Phelps, Hurley (Va.) and Fairview in 2022. Betsy Layne dropped games to Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Raceland, Paintsville, Floyd Central and Paris during the 2022 high school football season. Paris defeated the Bobcats 33-21 in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Berea compiled a 4-7 record in the 2022 high school football season. The Pirates posted wins over Caverna, Jackson County, Eminence and Jellico (Tenn.) in 2022. Berea dropped games to Harlan, Nicholas County, Adair County, Pineville, Kentucky Country Day, Frankfort and Dayton during the 2022 high school football season. Dayton defeated the Pirates 22-7 in the first round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Betsy Layne's 2023 schedule includes home games versus Bath County, Fairview, Floyd Central, Prestonsburg and Pike County Central. The Bobcats are due to visit Knott County Central, East Ridge, Shelby Valley and Powell County during the upcoming prep gridiron campaign.

Betsy Layne, under the direction of Coach Jarredd Jarrell, opened preseason practice on Monday, July 10.