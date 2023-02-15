BETSY LAYNE — Completing a regular season sweep, Betsy Layne beat rival Prestonsburg 68-54 in a 58th District boys' basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Friday, Feb. 10.

The win allowed Betsy Layne to earn the top seed for the 2022-23 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Betsy Layne carried a lead out of each quarter, outscoring Prestonsburg 25-13 in the opening period.

The Bobcats led 41-25 at halftime and forced Prestonsburg to continue to play from behind throughout the second half.

Betsy Layne shot 44.8 percent (26 of 58) from the field in its winning effort. The Bobcats made four of 21 three-point field goal attempts.

Betsy Layne shot 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the free-throw line in the district win.

Brady Robinson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bobcats. Robinson connected on three of eight three-point field goal attempts.

In another solid performance, Andrew Kidd delivered 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats.

Accompanying Robinson and Kidd in double figures for Betsy Layne, Byron Tackett netted 11 points.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Tanner Martin (six points), Carter Parsons (three points), Cameron Pente (three points) and Isaiah Allen (two points).

Connor Napier scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Blackcats.

Following Napier in scoring for Prestonsburg, Braxton Keathley netted 15 points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg in the district matchup were Kaden Allen (seven points), Brian Halbert (five points), Mason Stidham (two points) and Caleb Lawson (two points).

Betsy Layne 83, Phelps 53: Winning for the fourth time in five outings, Betsy Layne topped Phelps 83-53 in a boys' high school basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Betsy Layne shot 51.5 percent (34 of 66) from the field in the convincing win. The Bobcats made five of 16 three-point field goal attempts.

Betsy Layne shot 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from the free throw line.

Brady Robinson scored 27 points to lead the Bobcats.

Finishing directly behind Robinson in scoring for Betsy Layne, Andrew Kidd netted 26 points.

Eight different players provided scoring for the Bobcats. The other scorers for Betsy Layne were Cameron Pente (eight points), Tanner Martin (seven points), Carter Parsons (six points), Isaiah Allen (four points), Byron Tackett (three points) and Reese Music (two points).