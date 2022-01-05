MOUNT STERLING — Betsy Layne won two of three games in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County High School Tuesday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Bobcats notched wins over Owen County and Shawnee while dropping a game to South Laurel.

Betsy Layne 68, Owen County 63

Betsy Layne outlasted Owen County 68-63 in the opening round of the Gateway Holiday County on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Returning to the win column following a loss to Pikeville, Betsy Layne shot 56.1 percent (23 of 41) from the field. The Bobcats shot 58.3 percent (seven of 12) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 83.3 percent (15 of 18) from the free throw line.

Brady Robinson scored 23 points to lead Betsy Layne to the win. Robinson drained three three-point field goals for the Bobcats.

Following Robinson in double figures for Betsy Layne, Andrew Kidd netted 15 points.

Recording a double-double for the Bobcats, Chase Mims scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Chipping in offensively for Betsy Layne, Shawn Dee Howell (seven points), Jordan Frazier (six points) and Cameron Pente (three points) provided the Bobcats' additional scoring.

South Laurel 64,

Betsy Layne 46

Betsy Layne was forced to play from behind as South Laurel gradually pulled away to win 64-46 in the second round of the Gateway Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Limited offensively, Betsy Layne shot 34.1 percent (15 of 44) from the field. The Bobcats finished four-of-15 from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 80 percent (12 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne, scoring a team-high 13 points for the Bobcats. Frazier was the only Bety Layne player to reach double figures in scoring.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Bobcats, Shawn Dee Howell and Andrew Kidd netted nine points apiece.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the setback were Brady Robinson (seven points), Christopher Cates (two points), Donnie Hamilton (two points), Cameron Pente (two points) and Chase Mims (two points).

Betsy Layne 77,

Shawnee 67

Bouncing back after a loss, Betsy Layne beat Shawnee, an opponent from Louisville, 77-67 in the final round of the Gateway Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Thriving offensively, Betsy Layne shot 63 percent (29 of 46) from the field. The Bobcats shot 41.7 percent from three-point range, draining five of 12 attempts beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne shot 60.9 percent (14 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Brady Robinson poured in a game-high 31 points for the Bobcats. Robinson shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, connecting on four of eight three-point field goal attempts.

Following Robinson in scoring for the Bobcats, Jordan Frazier netted 25 points. Frazier shot 90 percent (nine of 10) from the field.

Delivering a double-double for Betsy Layne, Andrew Kidd scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Rounding out Betsy Layne's individual scoring, Chase Mims and Shawn Dee Howell chipped in five points and three points, respectively.