BELFRY — Betsy Layne won two of three games in the 2022 Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry High School.

The Bobcats notched wins over Breathitt County and 15th Region rival Belfry.

In between the two wins, Betsy Layne dropped a game to Avon (Ind.).

Betsy Layne 74, Belfry 49: Cameron Pente scored 21 points to lead Betsy Layne over host Belfry 74-49 in the final round of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Friday, Dec. 30.

Betsy Layne shot 52.8 percent (28 of 53) from the field in the winning effort. The Bobcats connected on five of 11 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne shot 92.9 percent (13 of 14) from the free-throw line.

In addition to Pente reaching double figures for Betsy Layne, Andrew Kidd scored 19 points and Carter Parsons netted 11 points.

Barely missing double figures for the Bobcats, Byron Tackett netted nine points.

Chipping in offensively, Tanner Hall (five points), Isaiah Allen (three points), Brady Robinson (two points), Landon Howell (two points) and Reese Music (two points) provided Betsy Layne’s additional scoring.

Kidd paced Betsy Layne inside, snatching eight rebounds.

Avon (Ind.) 63, Betsy Layne 48: Betsy Layne faltered late as Avon (Ind.) pulled away to win 63-48 in the second round of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry High School on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Bobcats and Orioles were tied 13-13 at the end of the opening quarter. Then, following the initial quarter, Avon managed to lead 25-22 at halftime.

Maintaining a three-point lead midway through the second half, Avon led 40-37 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Finishing strong, Avon outscored the Bobcats 23-11 in the final period.

Keilyn Moore (19 points), Jordan Lomax (17 points), Kendrick Dunmore (13 points) and Rashod Bethley (10 points) combined to lead Avon to the win.

Betsy Layne shot 36.7 percent (18 of 49) from the field in the setback. The Bobcats were five of 15 from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 63.6 percent (seven of 11) from the free-throw line.

Brady Robinson scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats. Joining Robinson in double figures for Betsy Layne, Andrew Kidd netted 10 points.

Cameron Pente (six points), Carter Parsons (six points), Byron Tackett (five points), Grayson Hall (two points) and Tanner Hall (two points) accounted for the rest of Betsy Layne’s scoring in the matchup.

Betsy Layne 71, Breathitt County 60: Betsy Layne knocked off preseason 14th Region favorite Breathitt County 71-60 in the opening round of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry High School on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The frontrunner in the 58th District, Betsy Layne shot 42.6 percent (26 of 61) from the field. Betsy Layne finished seven-of-25 from three-point range.

Returning to the win column following back-to-back losses in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic, Betsy Layne shot 80 percent (12-of-15) from the free throw line.

Brady Robinson scored 22 points to lead Betsy Layne to the win.

Following Robinson in scoring for the Bobcats, Cameron Pente added 15 points.

Recording a double-double for Betsy Layne, Andrew Kidd delivered 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Along with the scorers in double figures, Carter Parsons (eight points), Byron Tackett (seven points), Grayson Hall (three points) and Tanner Hall (two points) produced offensively for the Bobcats.