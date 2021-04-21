The All Mountain Team includes teams covered in the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald. The All Mountain Team was voted on by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Joshua Blankenship.
Boys Player of the Year Candidates;
Colby Fugate Paintsville
Cory VanHoose Johnson Central
Wade Pelfrey Hazard
Jordan Frazier Betsy Layne
Rylee Samons Pikeville
Player of the Year:
Wade Pelfrey
Coach of the Year Candidates:
Derrick Newsome Betsy Layne
Mark Thompson Belfry
Landon Slone Paintsville
Brody Justice East Ridge
Rodney Rowe Shelby Valley
Coach of the Year:
Landon Slone
Paintsville
All Mountain
First Team
Colby Fugate
Paintsville
Cory VanHoose
Johnson Central
Rylee Samons
Pikeville
Jordan Frazier
Betsy Layne
Isaiah May
Johnson Central
Braxton Tharp
Paintsville
Keian Worrix
Shelby Valley
Brady Robinson
Betsy Layne
All Mountain
Second Team
Sal Dean
Belfry
Josh Du Toit
Pike Central
Chase Mims
Betsy Layne
Connor Fugate
Paintsville
Isaac Woods
East Ridge
Brady Dingess
Martin County
Bol Kuir
Belfry
Kaden Robinson
Shelby Valley
Aden Barnett
Magoffin County
All Mountain
Third Team
Rydge Beverly
Perry Central
Bryce Adkins
Pike Central
Jaylen Rigdon
Pike Central
Eli Rose
East Ridge
Christian Collins
Buckhorn
De’Mahje Clark
Belfry
John King
Johnson Central
Laithan Hall
Pikeville
Honorable Mention:
Hazard
Andrew Ford
Samuel Shoptaw
Jarrett Napier
Perry Central
Tyler Day
Lanse McKenzie
Dylan Brock
Magoffin County
Isaiah Slayer
Ben Lafferty
Grayson Whitaker
Martin County
Luke Hale
Jacob Butcher
Paintsville
Jaxon Watts
Baron Ratliff
Johnson Central
Ryleh McKenzie
Prestonsburg
Ryan Rose
Will Gullett
Grant Justice
Betsy Layne
Andrew Kidd
Floyd Central
Ronnie Sammons
Braden Moore
Brody Buck
Lawrence County
Cody Maynard
Trenton Adkins
Jenkins
Austin Johnson
Keegan Bentley
East Ridge
Jon Mills
Eli Sykes
Hunter Damron
Braxton Stanley
Shelby Valley
Zack Johnson
Russ Osborne
Chaz Brown
Pikeville
Nick Robinson
Alex Rogers
Lukas Manns
Zac Lockhart
Phelps
Jaeshon Nugent
Mason Prater
Keandre Galaurb-Jackson
Landon Dotson
Belfry
Tyler Chaffin
Ben McNamee
Pike Central
Kasope Lawrence
Latee Childers
