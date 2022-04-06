The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. 2022 All Mountain Basketball Teams were voted on by Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard. The All Mountain Team includes teams from the 15th Region, the 54th District in the 14th Region and Mingo County, W.Va.

Stats, team success, injuries and overall play are all factors in voting.

All Mountain Player

of the Year nominees

Pikeville’s Rylee Samons: Samons had an incredible junior season and helped lead Pikeville to the Sweet 16 quarterfinals. Samons is a natural scorer and his shooting ability and size make him tough for opposing defenses to stop. He had a serious ACL injury last season, but rebounded with a great season and helped Pikeville win the All “A” Classic state championship and knock off North Laurel at Rupp Arena in the Sweet 16. Samons averaged 15.4 points per game to lead the Panthers. He shot an incredible 45.8 percent from three-point range (87 for 190) this season.

Betsy Layne’s Jordan Frazier: Frazier like Samons, also had a serious ACL injury last season, but recovered nicely this season. Frazier helped lead Betsy Layne to a 23-8 record. Frazier led a talented Betsy Layne squad by averaging 19 points per game. In the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament against Paintsville, Frazier had 32 points in the win.

Paintsville’s Colby Fugate: Fugate is a scorer. The Paintsville senior was one of the top scorers in the mountains. He has the ability to score points in a hurry. Fugate averaged 23.2 points per game. Fugate has been one of the top players in the region since his freshman season.

Pikeville’s Keian Worrix: Worrix was the missing piece to the puzzle for the Panthers. Worrix allowed Laithan Hall go back to his natural position and help round out Pikeville’s starting five. Worrix was one of the best ball handlers and a defensive menace for Pikeville. Worrix stole the show at the Sweet 16 for the Panthers with his speed and ability to get to the basket and finish. He emerged as one of the top guards in the state.

Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove: Colegrove was an inside threat for the Panthers. He was a force down low and could score on any possession. Colegrove was also a high level rebounder. Tug Valley had a successful season and Colegrove was a big part of that.

All Mountain Player of the Year:

Pikeville’s Keian Worrix: Worrix had a big impact on Pikeville this season. He was a big reason the Panthers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, All “A” Classic state championship, the 59th District championship, the 15th Region championship and the opening round of the Sweet 16.

Worrix was the talk of Rupp Arena at the Sweet 16. His mindset and competitiveness were second to none. He wasn’t the biggest player on the court, but he played like the biggest player on the court night in and night out.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Nominees:

Pikeville’s Elisha Justice: Justice helped the Panthers have one of the biggest years in school history. Pikeville finished the season with a 32-3 record.

Pike Central’s Eric Ratliff: Ratliff returned to the basketball court for the first time since 2013. Ratliff helped lead the Hawks to a 15-13 record. Pike Central won the 60th District Tournament and advanced to the 15th Region championship.

Perry Central’s Shannon Hoskins: Hoskins helped lead the Commodores to the Sweet 16 Tournament. The Commodores finished the season with a 29-5 record, the 54th District championship and the 14th Region title.

Shelby Valley’s Rodney Rowe: The Wildcats were young and didn’t have a lot of expectations coming into the season. Rowe helped the Wildcats finish with a 16-10 record. Look for the young Wildcats to build off their great season with a young lineup next season.

Betsy Layne’s Derek Newsome: Newsome led the Bobcats to a 23-8 record and the 58th District championship. The Bobcats had an explosive team with a lot of talent. Betsy Layne advanced to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship and picked up a win over last season’s 15th Region champion Paintsville in the opening round of the region tourney.

Tug Valley’s Garland “Rabbit” Thompson: Thompson and the Panthers had another successful season. The Panthers fell just short of reaching the West Virginia Class A state tournament, but still had a strong season.

All Mountain Coach of the Year:

Pikeville’s Elisha Justice: Justice and the Panthers had a great season winning the All “A” state championship. The Panthers also gave eventual Sweet 16 state champion George Rogers Clark a fight in the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

All Mountain First Team

Pikeville’s Rylee Samons

Paintsville’s Colby Fugate

Betsy Layne’s Jordan Frazier

Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove

Martin County’s Brady Dingess

Pikeville’s Nick Robinson

Pike Central’s Josh Du Toit

Pikeville’s Laithan Hall

Belfry’s Sal Dean

Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson

All Mountain

Second Team

Belfry’s De’Mahje Clark

Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard

Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims

East Ridge’s Eli Sykes

Perry Central’s Landon Napier

East Ridge’s Isaac Woods

Pike Central’s Jaylen Rigdon

Mingo Central’s Joey Gollihue

Paintsville’s Connor Fugate

All Mountain

Third Team

Pike Central’s Jaden Stewart

Mingo Central’s Preston Smith

Johnson Central’s Ryleh McKenzie

Betsy Layne’s Andrew Kidd

Mingo Central’s Jarius Jackson

Perry Central’s Tyler Day

Hazard’s Jamell Hazell

Pikeville’s Tate Walters

Lawrence County’s Trenton Adkins

Honorable Mention

Phelps

Landon Dotson

Hayden Mounts

Mason Prater

Mingo Central

Justin May

Matt Hatfield

Jake Cline

Tug Valley

Ashton Davis

Caden Hale

East Ridge

Braxton Stanley

Eli Rose

Jonathan Mills

Shelby Valley

Russ Osborne

Caleb Lovins

Chaz Brown

Collier Fuller

Pikeville

Heath Jarrell

Alex Rogers

Lukas Manns

Pike Central

Peyton Compton

Belfry

Tykee Peterson

Bol Kuir

Jonathan Banks

Johnson Central

Grant Rice

Ryan Rose

Paintsville

Braxton Tharp

Baron Ratliff

Betsy Layne

Shawn Dee Howell

Cameron Pente

Floyd Central

Ronnie Sammons

Braden Moore

Eric Burke

Tanner Hall

Prestonsburg

Caleb Lawson

Jacob Slone

Kaden Allen

Grant Varney

Lawrence County

Anthony Johnson

Will Lafferty

Andrew Bloomfield

Martin County

Jordan Dalton

Luke Hale

Magoffin County

Aiden Barnette

Ben Lafferty

Zane Whitaker

Hazard

Max Johnson

Andrew Ford

Dawson Duff

Perry Central

Lanse McKenzie

Rydge Beverly

Dylan Brock

Buckhorn

Hayden Neace

Jacob McCoy

Austin Riley

Cameron Caudill

Jenkins

Austin Johnson

Isaiah Adams