BETSY LAYNE — Junior guard Brady Robinson poured in a game-high 36 points to lead Betsy Layne over Floyd Central 63-48 in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at Junior Newsome Arena on Monday, March 15.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 11-8 and advanced to the 58th District boys’ basketball title game.
As a result of the loss, Floyd Central ended its season 7-15.
Persevering, Betsy Layne won despite leading scorer Jordan Frazier being sidelined.
Betsy Layne, under the direction of head coach Derrick Newsome, set the tone early. The Bobcats led 15-0 before Floyd Central scored its first points. Betsy Layne led 24-6 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Floyd Central cut into Betsy Layne’s lead during the second quarter but was still forced to play from behind.
Top seed Betsy Layne led 30-21 at halftime.
Stretching its lead shortly after halftime, Betsy Layne ultimately pulled away for the win. The Bobcats led 47-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Betsy Layne shot 53.5 percent (23 of 43) from the field. The Bobcats were five of 15 (33.3 percent) from three-point range.
Betsy Layne shot 63.2 percent (12 of 19) from the free throw line.
Accompanying Robinson in double figures, Chase Mims scored 12 points for the Bobcats. Mims recorded a double-double, grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.
Contributing offensively, Andrew Kidd (eight points), Byron Tackett (four points), Donnie Hamilton (two points) and Shawn Dee Howell (one point) accounted for the rest of Betsy Layne’s individual scoring.
Braden Moore paced Floyd Central, scoring a team-high 20 points for the Jaguars. Accompanying Moore in double figures for Floyd Central, Ronnie Samons netted 10 points.
Rounding out Floyd Central’s offensive effort, Tanner Hall (eight points), Brody Buck (six points), Dalton Younce (two points) and Dawson Moore (two points) provided the Jaguars’ additional scoring.
Betsy Layne is set to face Lawrence County in the 58th District boys’ basketball title game at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.