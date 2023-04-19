ROBINSON CREEK — Freshman Keaton Brown pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Betsy Layne past Shelby Valley 1-0 on Thursday, April 13.

The Bobcats continue to show a vast amount of improvement in Dylan Hamilton's second season as head coach.

Brown pitched a complete game, earning the win on the mound. Strong throughout the matchup, Brown recorded eight strikeouts and didn't give up any walks.

Shelby Valley pitcher Jaxson Damron took the loss on the mound.

Betsy Layne outhit Shelby Valley 7-4 and turned in an error-free performance defensively.

Andrew Kidd and Bryon Tackett delivered two hits apiece for the Bobcats. Aiding Betsy Layne at the plate, Brown, Brady Hall and Cody Smith added one hit each.

Riley Newsome finished two-for-three at the plate at the plate to lead Shelby Valley's offensive effort. Following Newsome, Hunter Mullins and Bryce Bentley connected for one hit apiece.

Betsy Layne bounced back to win after dropping a one-run game to Shelby Valley in the 15th Region All "A" Classic nine days earlier.

The Bobcats and Wildcats aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.