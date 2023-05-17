EASTERN — Familiar foes Lawrence County and Floyd Central are set to meet in the 58th District Baseball Tournament title game.

The Bobcats and Jaguars prevailed in the semifinals of the 58th District Baseball Tournament.

Lawrence County 9, Betsy Layne 0: Lawrence County pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 9-0 in the opening game of the 58th District Baseball Tournament at Floyd Central High School on Monday, May 15.

Jake Derifield claimed the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Derifield limited Betsy Layne batters throughout his latest start.

Betsy Layne pitcher Keaton Brown took the loss. Brown split time on the mound with teammate Byron Tackett, who made a relief appearance in the district tournament game.

The loss eliminated Betsy Layne from the 58th District Baseball Tournament. Following the loss, Betsy Layne exited the 2023 high school baseball season 9-15.

Floyd Central 5, Prestonsburg 2: In the nightcap of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 15, Floyd Central knocked off Prestonsburg 5-2.

Tournament host Floyd Central notched the win after splitting a regular season district series with Prestonsburg.

Floyd Central pitcher Jacob Bentley claimed the win on the mound. A veteran pitcher, Bentley turned in a stellar performance.

Prestonsburg pitcher Matt Welch absorbed the loss on the mound.

First pitch for the 58th District Baseball Tournament title game is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Complete coverage of the 58th District Baseball Tournament will appear in next week's edition.