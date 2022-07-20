PRESTONSBURG — Continuing to excel in her sport, forward/midfielder Anna Burchett has been named the Kentucky Youth Soccer Girls' Player of the Year.

A record holder, Burchett is preparing to compete in her senior season with the Prestonsburg High School girls' soccer program. Committed to Ohio University, Burchett excelled for the Eastern Elite 05 Girls throughout her latest club soccer season.

"We are incredibly proud of Anna for receiving Kentucky Youth Soccer Girls' Player of the Year," said Eastern Elite Coach Skye Reymond. "This award is presented to only one girl across all age groups in Kentucky each year. Given the high level of competition and talent represented in Kentucky Youth Soccer, it is an extraordinary honor to be recognized as the state's top player. After achieving record-breaking seasons throughout her high school career, Anna is continuing to set the bar high for Eastern Kentucky soccer, becoming the first ever player from Eastern Kentucky to win Player of the Year honors.

"While Anna is a naturally gifted athlete, it's her work ethic and mindset that truly set her apart from the competition. She is a tough competitor who refuses to lose, not only in games, but also in every practice session. Her tenacity and aggressiveness on the field are unmatched. These attributes have helped make her an effective leader on the Eastern Elite 05 girls' team, where she serves as the team's co-captain. Under her leadership, the team has become two- time State Cup winners, Kentucky Premier League winners, and will become the only team in Kentucky to advance to the highest division of the US Youth Soccer National League in the upcoming season. Anna has earned the respect of her teammates, coaches, and even competitors, due to these leadership qualities she consistently demonstrates both on and off the field."

Burchett, who has excelled on the club and high school levels throughout her career, played under Reymond for seven years.

"As Anna’s coach for the past seven years, I’m incredibly proud to see all of her hard work rewarded, not only with this award, but also with a Division 1 scholarship to Ohio University," added Reymond. "She is determined, tough, coachable, and an incredible teammate who makes everyone around her better. I’ve watched her sacrifice and work relentlessly over the past several years and I know there is nobody more deserving of the success she has achieved. Winning Kentucky Youth Soccer Girls' Player of the Year is just one of the many great accomplishments I am confident we will see her reach over the remainder of her high school career and throughout her upcoming college career."

Burchett is a three-time 15th Region Player of the Year honoree and a three-time First Team All-State selection. She is the all-time single-season goals (88) record holder in Kentucky girls' high school soccer. The Prestonsburg standout is currently fourth all-time in career goals (196), only 21 away from the record heading into her senior season. She has 71 assists and is on pace to finish Top 5 in the state in that key offensive category. Along with being tabbed First Team All-State in 2021, Burchett was named All-Southeast Region.

Currently, Burchett is preparing for her high school senior season. Burchett will lead Prestonsburg into its season opener at 15th Region rival Belfry on Tuesday, Aug. 9.