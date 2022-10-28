PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg senior forward/midfielder Anna Burchett has been named the 2022 15th Region Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.

The state's all-time leading scorer in girls' high school soccer, Burchett netted 79 goals and recorded 28 assists during her senior season.

"Anna had another fantastic season — leading the state in goals scored and finishing fourth in assists," said Prestonsburg Coach Paul Burchett. She finished her career as the all-time leading scorer in state history with 275 goals and second all-time in assists with 99. I think she's been the best player to ever come out of the eastern half of the state. And in addition to her play on the field, she's the best captain and leader I've been around. It's been a fun ride to watch her career and I'm excited to watch her at the next level. She's done a lot for soccer in our area and she's played a huge role in making a ton of great memories for a lot of other players, too."

Anna Burchett is committed to Ohio University.

The 15th Region girls' soccer honorees for the 2022 season follow.

Player of the Year: Anna Burchett (Prestonsburg).

First Team: Anna Burchett (Prestonsburg), Maggie Johnson (Lawrence County), Lakin Bentley (Johnson Central), Camryn Helton (Paintsville), Sophie Stephens (Prestonsburg), Sophie McCoy (Martin County), Rylee Theiss (Pikeville), Laura Hale (Martin County), Myra Bevins (Belfry), Lena Hale (Martin County), Emily Burchett (Prestonsburg).

Goalkeeper of the Year: Larren Collins (Pikeville).

Second Team: Caitlyn Horn (Martin County), Abby Moore (Prestonsburg), Brylee Blair (Lawrence County), Leandra Curnutte (Lawrence County), Makaylie Walker (Johnson Central), Roxy Cline (Belfry), Leighan Jackson (Pikeville), Brooklyn Ousley (Johnson Central), Maggie Nelson (Prestonsburg), Jade Fitzpatrick (Prestonsburg), Kali Mulcahy (Paintsville).

Goalkeeper: Lindsey Stratton (Prestonsburg).

Honorable Mention: Jazzy Cline (Belfry), Haleigh Fletcher (Belfry), Zoey Caudill (Belfry), Kiersten Sagraves (Johnson Central), Lauren Arrowood (Johnson Central), Deana Osborne (Johnson Central), Alana Cheek (Johnson Central), Laylen Hopson (Lawrence County), Abby Maynard (Lawrence County), Reagan Webb (Lawrence County), Hailey Damron (Martin County), Marlie Fletcher (Martin County), Tamara Workman (Martin County), Kimi Slone (Paintsville), Ashley Wells (Paintsville), Emilea Preece (Paintsville), Josie Clevenger (Pikeville), Maddie Ratliff (Pikeville), Ava Rogers (Pikeville), Hannah Trimble (Prestonsburg), Kendyl Stephens (Prestonsburg).