PRESTONSBURG — Senior infielder/pitcher Payton Burke led Prestonsburg throughout the 2021 high school baseball season, pacing the Blackcats at the plate and on the mound.
Offensively, Burke, one of the top high school baseball players in the 15th Region, batted .478 for the Blackcats. Burke was 43 for 90 at the plate in the Blackcats' 28 games. The productive senior drove in 27 runs for 58th District member Prestonsburg.
Delivering on the mound for Prestonsburg, Burke compiled a 7-4 pitching record. The Blackcats' winningest pitcher registered 58 strikeouts while compiling a 3.30 ERA.
Fellow senior Brayden Slone batted .493 in 23 games for the Blackcats. Slone was 36 for 73 at the plate for Prestonsburg. One of the top base runners in Eastern Kentucky, Slone recorded 28 steals in 32 attempts.
In addition to baseball, Slone starred for the Prestonsburg track and field program in the spring.
Contributing on the mound for the Blackcats, Matt Welch compiled a 6-0 record and recorded two saves while posting a 2.76 ERA.
Behind Welch, Kaden Allen finished 3-1 on the mound for the Blackcats.
Under the direction of head coach Craig Ratliff, Prestonsburg claimed 18 wins in the 2021 high school baseball season. Prestonsburg secured the No. 2 seed for the 2021 58th District Baseball Tournament.
Following a loss to county rival Floyd Central in the opening round of the 58th District Baseball Tournament, Prestonsburg concluded the 2021 season 18-10.