Class 6A

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. St. Xavier (21)    3-0    228    1

2. Frederick Douglass (2)    2-1    204    2

3. Male    2-1    184    3

4. Trinity    2-2    160    4

5. Manual    4-0    135    5

6. Bryan Station    2-2    106    T7

7. Ballard    2-2    86    6

8. Bullitt East    3-1    53    9

9. Pleasure Ridge Park    2-2    35    NR

10. Ryle    2-2    26    10

Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 24, George Rogers Clark 11, Meade County 7, Tates Creek 4, Simon Kenton 2.  

Class 5A

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. South Warren (12)    4-0    213    3

2. Bowling Green (7)    2-2    204    2

3. Highlands (2)    3-1    179    4

4. Scott County (2)    3-1    168    1

5. Cooper    3-1    103    6

6. Woodford County    2-1    101    7

7. (tie) Owensboro    1-3    69    5

7. (tie) South Oldham    3-1    69    8

9. (tie) Greenwood    3-1    54    10

9. (tie) Southwestern    1-2    54    9

Others receiving votes: Madisonville-North Hopkins 25, Dixie Heights 10, Conner 7, Collins 6, Moore 3.

Class 4A

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. Boyle County (22)    4-0    229    1

2. Covington Catholic    4-0    197    T2

3. Corbin (1)    3-0    192    T2

4. Paducah Tilghman    4-0    152    4

5. Franklin County    3-0    137    5

6. Ashland Blazer    4-0    121    6

7. Johnson Central    2-2    83    T7

8. Wayne County    4-0    54    9

9. Taylor County    3-1    50    10

10. Logan County    3-1    36    T7

Others receiving votes: Mason County 5, Henry County 4, Jeffersontown 2, Shelby County 2, Boyd County 1.  

Class 3A

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. Christian Academy (21)    3-1    227    1

2. Lexington Catholic (1)    2-2    179    4

3. Central    1-3    163    2

4. Bell County (1)    4-0    137    5

5. (tie) Belfry    2-2    113    3

5. (tie) Lloyd Memorial    4-0    113    6

7. Union County    4-0    96    8

8. Hart County    4-0    80    7

9. Mercer County    4-0    64    9

10. Franklin-Simpson    4-0    61    10

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 23, Rockcastle County 6, Lawrence County 2, Clay County 1.  

Class 2A

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. Beechwood (11)    4-0    216    1

2. Lexington Christian (12)    3-1    215    2

3. Owensboro Catholic    4-0    178    3

4. Mayfield    3-1    173    4

5. Somerset    3-1    112    6

6. Shelby Valley    3-1    102    7

7. Murray    3-1    101    5

8. Green County    3-1    77    8

9. Pike County Central    4-0    27    NR

10. Bracken County    3-1    19    T10

Others receiving votes: Crittenden County 17, Floyd Central 16, Breathitt County 5, Leslie County 2, Martin County 2, Walton-Verona 2, Prestonsburg 1.  

Class A

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. Raceland (18)    2-1    223    2

2. Pikeville (2)    2-2    204    1

3. Campbellsville (2)    4-0    177    3

4. Kentucky Country Day (1)    4-0    155    5

5. Newport Central Catholic    2-2    123    4

6. Paris    4-0    117    6

7. Sayre    3-0    94    8

8. Bethlehem    2-2    51    9

9. Louisville Holy Cross    2-2    40    7

10. Newport    3-1    35    NR

Others receiving votes: Eminence 14, Middlesboro 10, Hazard 9, Covington Holy Cross 8, Bishop Brossart 4, Williamsburg 1.  

Voters: Chelsea Parker (The Paducah Sun), Scott Brown (YourSportsEdge.com), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Kaden Gaylord-Day (WBKO-TV), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Dominique Yates (WLKY-TV), Brooks Holton (The Courier Journal), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), Kent Spencer (WHAS-TV), Derek Brightwell (Shelbyville Sentinel-News), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Nate Johnson (WYMT-TV), John Henson (HarlanCountySports.com), Steve LeMaster (Floyd County Chronicle), Randy White (Pikeville Appalachian News-Express), Matthew Sparks (Ashland Daily Independent).

Tags

Recommended for you