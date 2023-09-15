Class 6A
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. St. Xavier (21) 3-0 228 1
2. Frederick Douglass (2) 2-1 204 2
3. Male 2-1 184 3
4. Trinity 2-2 160 4
5. Manual 4-0 135 5
6. Bryan Station 2-2 106 T7
7. Ballard 2-2 86 6
8. Bullitt East 3-1 53 9
9. Pleasure Ridge Park 2-2 35 NR
10. Ryle 2-2 26 10
Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 24, George Rogers Clark 11, Meade County 7, Tates Creek 4, Simon Kenton 2.
Class 5A
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. South Warren (12) 4-0 213 3
2. Bowling Green (7) 2-2 204 2
3. Highlands (2) 3-1 179 4
4. Scott County (2) 3-1 168 1
5. Cooper 3-1 103 6
6. Woodford County 2-1 101 7
7. (tie) Owensboro 1-3 69 5
7. (tie) South Oldham 3-1 69 8
9. (tie) Greenwood 3-1 54 10
9. (tie) Southwestern 1-2 54 9
Others receiving votes: Madisonville-North Hopkins 25, Dixie Heights 10, Conner 7, Collins 6, Moore 3.
Class 4A
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Boyle County (22) 4-0 229 1
2. Covington Catholic 4-0 197 T2
3. Corbin (1) 3-0 192 T2
4. Paducah Tilghman 4-0 152 4
5. Franklin County 3-0 137 5
6. Ashland Blazer 4-0 121 6
7. Johnson Central 2-2 83 T7
8. Wayne County 4-0 54 9
9. Taylor County 3-1 50 10
10. Logan County 3-1 36 T7
Others receiving votes: Mason County 5, Henry County 4, Jeffersontown 2, Shelby County 2, Boyd County 1.
Class 3A
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Christian Academy (21) 3-1 227 1
2. Lexington Catholic (1) 2-2 179 4
3. Central 1-3 163 2
4. Bell County (1) 4-0 137 5
5. (tie) Belfry 2-2 113 3
5. (tie) Lloyd Memorial 4-0 113 6
7. Union County 4-0 96 8
8. Hart County 4-0 80 7
9. Mercer County 4-0 64 9
10. Franklin-Simpson 4-0 61 10
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 23, Rockcastle County 6, Lawrence County 2, Clay County 1.
Class 2A
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Beechwood (11) 4-0 216 1
2. Lexington Christian (12) 3-1 215 2
3. Owensboro Catholic 4-0 178 3
4. Mayfield 3-1 173 4
5. Somerset 3-1 112 6
6. Shelby Valley 3-1 102 7
7. Murray 3-1 101 5
8. Green County 3-1 77 8
9. Pike County Central 4-0 27 NR
10. Bracken County 3-1 19 T10
Others receiving votes: Crittenden County 17, Floyd Central 16, Breathitt County 5, Leslie County 2, Martin County 2, Walton-Verona 2, Prestonsburg 1.
Class A
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Raceland (18) 2-1 223 2
2. Pikeville (2) 2-2 204 1
3. Campbellsville (2) 4-0 177 3
4. Kentucky Country Day (1) 4-0 155 5
5. Newport Central Catholic 2-2 123 4
6. Paris 4-0 117 6
7. Sayre 3-0 94 8
8. Bethlehem 2-2 51 9
9. Louisville Holy Cross 2-2 40 7
10. Newport 3-1 35 NR
Others receiving votes: Eminence 14, Middlesboro 10, Hazard 9, Covington Holy Cross 8, Bishop Brossart 4, Williamsburg 1.
Voters: Chelsea Parker (The Paducah Sun), Scott Brown (YourSportsEdge.com), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Kaden Gaylord-Day (WBKO-TV), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Dominique Yates (WLKY-TV), Brooks Holton (The Courier Journal), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), Kent Spencer (WHAS-TV), Derek Brightwell (Shelbyville Sentinel-News), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Nate Johnson (WYMT-TV), John Henson (HarlanCountySports.com), Steve LeMaster (Floyd County Chronicle), Randy White (Pikeville Appalachian News-Express), Matthew Sparks (Ashland Daily Independent).