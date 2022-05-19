PRESTONSBURG — DACE pulled away to defeat rival Betsy Layne 13-8 in six innings in the Floyd County Middle School Softball Tournament title game at StoneCrest on Sunday, May 15.
Whitley Hall earned the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. Hall recorded 11 strikeouts. The DACE pitcher recorded 80 strikeouts in the 2022 season.
DACE used a balanced offensive attack to knock off Betsy Layne in the county title game. Alaina Morris (one double, two singles, one RBI), Mia Queen-Gilliam (two doubles), Aubree Shelton (one single, two RBIs), Brooklyn Lewis (two singles, two RBIs), Reagan Laferty (two singles, two RBIs), Lara Beth Hall (one single) and Delilah Rodriguez (one single, one RBI) each produced at the plate for the Bulldogs in the championship-clinching victory.
Prior to meeting Betsy Layne in the title game, DACE defeated Adams. The Bulldogs beat Adams 17-2 in three innings in the semifinals of the county tournament.
Note: Coverage of the Floyd County Middle School Baseball Tournament will appear in next week's edition.