EASTERN — Continuing its dominance, DACE pulled away to defeat Betsy Layne 61-42 in the Floyd County Boys' Basketball A-Team Championship Game at J.E. Campbell Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Under the direction of head coach Robbie Johnson, DACE won its fifth straight Floyd County championship. Johnson is among the top boys' middle school basketball coaches in Kentucky.

The Bulldogs outscored Betsy Layne 14-10 in the opening quarter of the championship game.

After stretching its lead in the second quarter, DACE led 29-15 at halftime.

Remaining in control following the intermission period, DACE led 46-27 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs continued to convert offensively and make stops defensively in the fourth quarter, pulling away to win convincingly.

One of the top boys' middle school basketball programs in the state, DACE excelled throughout the 2021-22 season.

The DACE A-Team is made up of the following players: Grant Jenkins, Dylan Boyd, Chris Spriggs, Logan Meade, Ethan Lance, Caleb Watkins, Dylan Sowards, Trey Turner, Josh Frasure, Braxton Howard, Tyson Prater, Mason Anderson, James Samons, Logan Slone, Gage Burgett.

The Bulldogs' roster features several experienced players, some of whom are poised to make early impacts at the high school level.

Several former DACE standouts are among the leaders and key contributors for different area boys' high school basketball programs.

DACE compiled a 33-1 overall record in the 2021-22 season, suffering its only loss to state champion Wayne County. The Bulldogs dropped a game to Wayne County in the boys' middle school basketball state tournament.

DACE won multiple titles during the 2021-22 season, winning the KBC Winter Classic and Kentucky Farm Bureau Classic championships.