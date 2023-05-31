ELIZABETHTOWN — Eastern Elite 05 Girls rolled to its third straight state championship at Elizabethtown Sports Park on Memorial Day.

Winning convincingly, Eastern Elite 05 Girls defeated Mockingbird Valley, an opponent from Louisville, 11-1 in the Kentucky State Open Cup title match on Monday, May 29.

Prior to competing for a state title, Eastern Elite 05 Girls, under the direction of Coach Skye Reymond, shut out another opponent from Louisville, Falls City, 13-0 in the semifinals of the state tournament on Sunday, May 28.

The 15th Region is well-represented on the Eastern Elite 05 Girls roster.

Former Prestonsburg standout Anna Burchett is among the leaders for Eastern Elite 05 Girls. In addition to Burchett, Lawrence County's Maggie Johnson is a member of the state championship team.

Highly successful Prestonsburg girls' soccer head coach Paul Burchett is an assistant coach for the state championship-winning team.

"We're super proud of this group," Paul Burchett commented, following the state championship-clinching victory. "We have five seniors, so this is the last year of them all being together."

Milei Baker (Ashland), Eva Blanke (Russell) and Ava Quinn (Russell) are players from the 16th Region on the Eastern Elite 05 Girls roster.

Eastern Elite 05 Girls is scheduled to compete in the Midwest Regional in St. Louis June 23-28.