PRESTONSBURG — Auto correct likes to call Belfry’s Natalie Fite — Natalie Fire.

It’s hard to change that because she is on fire.

The Belfry catcher followed her 60th District game-winning hit with an early two-run home run that helped power the Lady Pirates to a 4-2 win over Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament Sunday at StoneCrest.

Pitcher Molly Fahm is also on fire this postseason as well.

Farm had another dominating performance in the circle helping the Lady Pirates get the win.

Fahm got the win on the mound as she tossed seven innings of work and gave up two runs (none earned) on six hits and a walk, while striking out 10 batters.

Fahm was seven strikeouts short of 300 on the season. She got that and three more.

Belfry got going in the bottom of the first inning.

Myra Bevins got things started by drawing a leadoff walk for the Lady Pirates.

That’s when Fite stepped to the plate and hit a line drive to center. It was just high enough to leave the yard and give Belfry an early 2-0 lead.

The Lady Pirates got going again in the bottom of the third inning.

Fahm hit a leadoff single and Maykaylin Meade followed with a single of her own. Belle Howard grounded out, but it advanced both runners into scoring position. That was big as Alexia Bevins followed with a two RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.

Paintsville got a run back in the top of the fourth. Laney Bledsoe double to start things off; it was her second straight double of the game. Ashley Wells followed by being hit-by-a-pitch. With one out, Molly Music reached on an error allowing Bledsoe to score and cut the lead to 4-1.

The Lady Tigers added another run in the top of the sixth.

With one out, Wells reached on an error. Maggie Music followed with a single to put runners on first and second. With two outs, Kelsey Nusspickel added an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2.

Bledsoe was hit with loss in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She pitched six innings and gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out six batters.

With the win, Belfry (20-11) advanced to Monday night’s 15th Region semifinals against Lawrence County. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.

Paintsville finished the season with a 12-22 record.