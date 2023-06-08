BELFRY — Floyd Central is among the eight teams slated to vie for a title in the 49th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Belfry is scheduled to host its annual boys' high school basketball event Dec. 28-Dec. 30. The Mountain Schoolboy Classic will feature at least one team from five different states — Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
The participants for the 49th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic are Floyd Central, Belfry, Menifee County, Paintsville, Seton LaSalle (Pa.), Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.), Daniel Boone (Tenn.) and Avon (Ind.).
The opening round of the 49th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic will match Kentucky teams versus out-of-state squads at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 28.
The eight-team tournament bracket will be released at a later time.
Set to make a return trip to the Belfry-hosted event, Floyd Central won two of three games in the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic. Making a strong showing during the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic, Floyd Central defeated host Belfry and Daniel Boone (Tenn.). Nearly winning all three of its games in the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic, Floyd Central suffered a one-point loss to Huntington (W.Va.). Battling back from behind, Huntington edged Floyd Central 72-71 in the second round of the 48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Floyd Central won nearly 20 games during the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season, exiting the campaign 19-9.