EASTERN — Heading into the 2023 high school football season, its seventh campaign, Floyd Central is among the newcomers in Class 2A.

Floyd Central is preparing to compete in Class 2A for the first time. For its first six seasons, Floyd Central competed in Class 3A.

From 2018-2019, Floyd Central competed in Class 3A, District 6.

The Jaguars competed in Class 3A, District 8 from 2020-2022.

Now, following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's football realignment, Floyd Central is set to compete in Class 2A, District 7. Floyd Central will compete in Class 2A, District 7 for both the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons.

The Jaguars opened preseason practice shortly after the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.

In addition to Floyd Central, Class 2A, District 7 includes Knott County Central, Martin County and Prestonsburg.

Floyd Central compiled a 1-9 record in 2022, beating county rival Betsy Layne 57-34 in its season finale. The Jaguars missed out on advancing to the 2022 KHSAA Class 3A Playoffs. However, Floyd Central pushed opponents throughout the 2022 high school football season. The Jaguars dropped games to Paintsville, Perry Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County, Prestonsburg, Pike Central, Belfry, Magoffin County and Lawrence County in 2022.

Knott Central won three of eight games in 2022. The Patriots topped Jackson County, Morgan County and Phelps during the 2022 high school football season. Limited to seven or less points in five different losses, Knott County Central dropped games to Magoffin County, Martin County, Betsy Layne, Leslie County and East Ridge.

Martin County put together a 7-5 record in the 2022 high school football season, notching wins over Knott County Central, Prestonsburg, Leslie County, Bath County, East Ridge and West Carter. The Cardinals defeated Leslie County during the regular season and in the Class 2A Playoffs in 2022. The current frontrunner in Class 2A, District 7, Martin County dropped games to Greenup County, Fleming County, Shelby Valley, East Carter and Breathitt County during the 2022 high school football season.

Prestonsburg exited the 2022 high school football season 8-3. The Blackcats registered wins over Floyd Central, Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, East Ridge, West Carter and Bath County in 2022. Prestonsburg, which opened 6-0 in 2022, dropped games to Martin County, Shelby Valley and Middlesboro last season.

Shawn Hager is headed into his seventh season as Floyd Central head coach. The Jaguars will kick off the 2023 high school football season at Paintsville on Friday, Aug. 18. Paintsville held on to defeat Floyd Central 21-14 when the two teams met for a season opener in 2022.

The Class 2A alignment for the 2023 high school football season follows.

Class 2A Football Alignment

District 1 - Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray.

District 2 - Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central.

District 3 - Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County.

District 4 - Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois*.

District 5 - Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona.

District 6 - Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset.

District 7 - Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg.

District 8 - Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley.

*Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024.