Betsy Layne is set to host county rival Floyd Central for its final game in the 2022 high school football regular season on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Bobcats are 5-4. Betsy Layne has notched wins over Morgan County, Knott County Central, Phelps, Hurley (Va.) and Fairview. The Bobcats have dropped games to Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Raceland and Paintsville.

A member of Class 1A, District 6, Betsy Layne has scored 314 points while allowing 275 points.

After finishing third in District 6, Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Paris in the opening round of the Class 1A State Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4.

Floyd Central is 0-9. The Jaguars have dropped games to Paintsville, Perry County Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County, Prestonsburg, Pike County Central, Belfry, Magoffin County and Lawrence County.

Opponents have outscored the Jaguars 321-174.

Floyd Central missed out on advancing to the Class 3A State Playoffs.

Head Coach Shawn Hager guides the Jaguars.

Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Floyd Central 67-32 during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the upcoming Betsy Layne-Floyd Central football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior athlete Brady Robinson.

A longtime playmaker, Robinson is Betsy Layne's leading receiver and ranks second in both rushing and passing for the Bobcats.

Robinson has reeled in 22 receptions for 386 yards and three TDs. The versatile Robinson has completed 14 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three TDs. Delivering on the ground for Betsy Layne, Robinson has rushed 95 times for 693 yards and eight TDs.

For Floyd Central, junior athlete BJ Petersen.

Heading into Floyd Central's season finale, Petersen is the Jaguars' leading scorer.

Petersen has hauled in 10 receptions for 162 yards and one TD to rank as Floyd Central's second-leading receiver. A player with a diverse skill set, Petersen ranks third in rushing for the Jaguars. Petersen has rushed 54 times for 295 yards and three TDs.

Producing on offense, defense and special teams, Petersen is Floyd Central's fourth-leading tackler (41 tackles) and has returned two kickoffs for TDs.