BETSY LAYNE — Floyd Central blanked Betsy Layne 3-0 in a 58th District volleyball match at Junior Newsome Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Jaguars won 25-23, 25-14, 25-15.

Jadyn Hall (10 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 1 service ace), Emma Bailey (10 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 1 service ace), Kendyll Hall (2 digs), Abigail Johnson (1 kill, 3 blocks), Slone Akers (4 kills, 1 block), Layla Petersen (19 assists, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Jerrilynn Hatfield (6 digs, 1 service ace), Chloe Howard (1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Carleigh Frazier (2 digs), Macie Clark (2 kills), Lydia Wallace (2 assists, 2 digs, 1 service ace) and Caidence Lafferty (1 assist) each made an impact for Floyd Central in its district win.

Jayden Jarrell (7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 3 service aces), Christian Howell (5 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 7 digs), Alyssa Holifield (1 dig), Hanna Hamilton (15 assists, 1 dig), Aubrey Williams (2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist), Kaylee Parsons (3 kills, 1 block), Harlyn Slone (1 kill) and Mallory Hall (7 digs) each contributed for Betsy Layne in the district match.

Floyd Central 3, Lawrence County 1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-9): Floyd Central pushed past visiting Lawrence County 3-1 in a 58th District volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Kendyll Hall (3 digs), Jadyn Hall (15 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 3 service aces), Abigail Johnson (1 kill), Emma Bailey (13 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs, 3 service aces), Slone Akers (7 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 5 service aces), Layla Petersen (2 kills, 26 assists, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Jerrilynn Hatfield (1 assist, 10 digs, 1 service ace), Chloe Howard (6 kills, 4 service aces), Caidence Lafferty (3 assists, 1 dig, 4 service aces), Carleigh Frazier (1 assist, 2 digs, 1 service ace), Macie Clark (1 kill, 1 block) and Lydia Wallace (5 assists, 1 dig) were each productive for Floyd Central in its district win.

Floyd Central 3, Lawrence County 0: Floyd Central shut out Lawrence County 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-17) as part of a 58th District volleyball doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Jadyn Hall (10 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs, 4 assists), Emma Bailey (8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Slone Akers (7 kills, 8 digs, 2 service aces), Layla Petersen (22 assists, 2 digs, 4 service aces), Kendyll Hall (1 dig), Jerrilyn Hatfield (1 assist, 6 digs, 2 service aces), Chloe Howard (7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 service ace), Caidence Lafferty (5 assists), Abigail Johnson (2 kills, 2 blocks), Lydia Wallace (2 assists) and Macie Clark (1 dig) were each instrumental for Floyd Central in its shutout win.