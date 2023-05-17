EASTERN — Recording a a shutout win, Floyd Central blanked Betsy Layne 8-0 in the semifinals of the 58th District Softball Tournament on Monday, May 15.

After scoring multiple runs early in the postseason matchup, Floyd Central led 4-0 at the end of the third inning. Following back-to-back scoreless innings, Floyd Central erupted for four runs during its sixth at-bat.

Floyd Central pitcher Cadyn Roberson claimed the win in the circle. Roberson pitched a shutout, registering six strikeouts.

Betsy Layne pitcher Hannah Mitchell absorbed the loss in the circle.

Roberson (one hit), Brooklyn Lewis (two hits, one RBI), Mia Queen-Gilliam (one hit, three RBIs), Whitley Hall (one hit, two RBIs) and Alaina Morris (one hit) each connected at the plate for Floyd Central in its shutout win.

In the opening game of the 58th District Softball Tournament, reigning champion Lawrence County shut out Prestonsburg 19-0 in three innings.

Floyd Central will meet Lawrence County in the 58th District Softball Tournament title game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.