EASTERN — Floyd Central hasn't missed a beat under the direction of first-year head coach Brittany Reels. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Reels guided Floyd Central to the 2021 58th District volleyball title.

Floyd Central shook a slow start to beat rival Betsy Layne 3-1 in the 58th District Volleyball Tournament title match, winning 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.

Amelia Wallace (60 assists, nine digs, five service aces), Emma Bailey (11 kills, one assist), Allyson Stumbo (19 kills, two blocks, three digs, one service ace), Jadyn Hall (23 kills, 18 digs), Taylor Hamilton (one kill, two assists, four digs, two service aces), Maddy Wade (one assist, 14 digs), Jerri Hatfield (two assists, three digs), Skylar Paige (one assist, seven digs) and McKinnley Martin (10 kills, one assist, six digs, one service ace) each contributed for Floyd Central in the district championship-clinching win.

Emily Johnson (nine kills, one assist, 27 digs, one service ace), Madison Hamilton (eight kills, four blocks, four digs, one service ace), Mallory Hall (20 digs), Tia Wesley (seven kills, two blocks, one assist, two digs), Lindsey Watkins (one kill, 30 assists, 16 digs), Madi Meade (four kills, 35 digs, one service ace), Akira Keathley (six kills, four blocks, one assist), Christian Howell (two kills, 15 digs) and Cheyenne Keathley (one dig) each chipped in for Betsy Layne.

At the conclusion of the district tournament, Wallace earned Most Valuable Player and Player of the Year honors.

Both Floyd Central (21-6) and Betsy Layne (18-11) advanced to the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament.

Floyd Central 3,

Lawrence County 0

(25-16, 25-11, 25-12

Floyd Central blanked Lawrence County 3-0(25-16, 25-11, 25-12) in the semifinals of the 58th District Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday, Oct.19.

The Jaguars controlled the district tournament match, pulling away to shut out Lawrence County.

Amelia Wallace (three kills, two blocks, 34 assists, three digs, six service aces), Emma Bailey (13 kills, three blocks, one dig), Allyson Stumbo (eight kills, four blocks, one dig, one service ace), Jadyn Hall (15 kills, one block, one assist, seven digs), Taylor Hamilton (four digs, one service ace), Jerri Hatfield (one assist, three digs), Maddy Wade (one assist, seven digs, four service aces), McKinnley Martin (six kills, one block, one dig), Skylar Paige (one assist, eight digs), Kendyll Hall (one dig, one service ace) and Slone Akers (one block) each contributed for Floyd Central in the win.