BUCKLEYS CREEK — Capturing its first championship in the 2023 high school volleyball season, Floyd Central shut out Pike County Central 2-0 in the 2A, Section 8 Volleyball Tournament title match on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Floyd Central, under the direction of first-year head coach Karen Durham, defeated tournament host Pike County Central in back-to-back sets, winning 25-18, 25-19.

Layla Petersen (1 kill, 33 assists, 10 digs), Jerrilynn Hatfield (1 assist, 10 digs), Chloe Howard (10 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Slone Akers (6 kills, 3 digs), Carleigh Frazier (7 digs), Emma Bailey (11 kills, 2 digs, 4 service aces), Kendyll Hall (6 digs), Jadyn Hall (10 kills, 22 digs, 2 service aces) and Abigail Johnson (2 blocks, 2 digs) each made an impact for Floyd Central in its championship-clinching victory.

The Jaguars improved to 8-3 after posting the win. Floyd Central registered its fifth straight win after opening the 2023 high school volleyball season 3-3.

Floyd Central is set to meet Section 4 Champion Taylor County in the 2A Volleyball State Tournament in Owensboro at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Jaguars shut out Letcher County Central 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2A, Section 8 Volleyball Tournament. More on the Floyd Central-Letcher County Central volleyball match follows.

Floyd Central 2, Letcher County Central 0: Floyd Central shut out Letcher County Central 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2A, Section 8 Volleyball Tournament at Pike County Central High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Jaguars prevailed 25-22, 25-17.

Emma Bailey (8 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 service ace), Carleigh Frazier (6 digs, 1 service ace), Slone Akers (9 kills, 1 dig, 2 service aces), Chloe Howard (6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Jerrilynn Hatfield (18 digs), Layla Petersen (1 kill, 1 block, 33 assists, 14 digs), Kendyll Hall (8 digs, 1 service ace), Jadyn Hall (10 kills, 12 digs) and Abigail Johnson (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) each produced for Floyd Central in the shutout win over Letcher County Central.