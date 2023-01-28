LOUISA — Floyd Central came up short on the road as Lawrence County held on to win 68-66 in a 58th District girls' basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20.

Lawrence County shot 39.2 percent (20-of-51) from the field in the 58th District girls' basketball game. The Lady Bulldogs finished four-of-18 from three-point range.

Lawrence County shot 85.7 percent (24-of-28) from the free throw line.

Kensley Feltner scored a game-high 35 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Lawrence County to the district win. Feltner, who has signed with Belmont University, hit 15 of 16 free throw attempts.

Following Feltner in double figures for Lawrence County, Sophie Adkins scored 14 points.

The additional contributors for Lawrence County were Kaison Ward (nine points), Abby Nelson (six points) and Leandra Curnutte (four points).

Floyd Central shot 49 percent (25-of-51) from the field. The Lady Jaguars shot 42.9 percent (nine-of-21) from three-point range.

Floyd Central connected on seven of 15 free throw attempts, shooting 46.7 percent from the foul line.

Producing inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Lawrence County 35-29.

Six players, four of whom reached double figures, accounted for all of Floyd Central's scoring.

Madi Meade scored 15 points to lead Floyd Central in the 58th District game.

Nearly matching her teammate's scoring total, Kennedy Harvel netted 14 points for the Lady Jaguars.

Providing a double-double for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Joining three of her Floyd Central teammates in double figures, Chelsea Johnson contributed 10 points.

Rounding out Floyd Central's scoring, Riley Compton added eight points and Allie Adkins contributed six points.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Lawrence County for another 58th District girls' basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 25.