EASTERN — Floyd Central pulled away to defeat visiting Betsy Layne 69-52 in a 58th District girls' basketball game on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Lady Jaguars put together multiple runs during the 58th District girls' basketball game, eventually separating themselves from their county rival.

Floyd Central outscored Betsy Layne 15-10 in the first quarter. Maintaining a single digit lead midway through the district matchup, Floyd Central led 35-33 at halftime.

Stretching its lead after the intermission period, Floyd Central led 55-45 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Three Floyd Central players reached double figures in scoring.

Kennedy Harvel scored 19 points to lead the Jaguars to the win.

Accompanying Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Grace Martin and Riley Compton netted 13 points apiece.

Finishing near double figures for the Jaguars, Jada Johnson scored nine points and Kamryn Shannon contributed eight points.

Rounding out Floyd Central's scoring, Natalie Holle and Chelsea Johnson provided five points and two points, respectively.

Madi Meade led Betsy Layne, pouring in a game-high 26 points. Meade was the only Betsy Layne player to reach double figures in scoring.

Nearly reaching double figures for Betsy Layne, Kim Akers tossed in eight points.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the district game included Shyla Kidd (seven points), Haleigh Damron (six points), Kenadie Boyette (three points) and Kinleigh Martin (two points).

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne for another 58th District girls' basketball game on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.