BETSY LAYNE — Behind 35 points and a school record single-game three-point shooting effort from senior guard Kennedy Harvel, Floyd Central pulled away to defeat Betsy Layne 70-49 in a 58th District girls' basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

Harvel connected on a school record eight of 10 three-point field goal attempts. Her 35 points was a game-high scoring total.

As a team, Floyd Central shot 45.4 percent (10-of-22) from three-point range in the win. Floyd Central shot 72.7 percent (16-of-22) from the free throw line.

Accompanying Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Madi Meade scored 22 points.

Floyd Central led at the conclusion of each quarter, outscoring Betsy Layne 17-8 in the opening period.

The Jaguars, remaining out in front midway through the district matchup, led 29-22 at halftime.

Stretching its lead after the intermission period, Floyd Central led 50-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Aiding Floyd Central offensively, Jada Johnson netted six points, Riley Compton added four points and Chelsea Johnson contributed three points.

Compton and Jada Johnson combined to pace the Jaguars inside, pulling down seven rebounds and six rebounds, respectively.

Betsy Layne shot 48.6 percent (18-of-37) from the field. The Ladycats connected on four of seven three-point field goal attempts, shooting 52.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne, which featured three scorers in double figures, shot 75 percent (nine-of-12) from the free throw line.

Haleigh Damron scored 14 points to lead Betsy Layne in the district game. Accompanying Damron in double figures for Betsy Layne, Jayden Jarrell scored 12 points and Kinleigh Martin netted 11 points.

Rounding out Betsy Layne's individual scoring, Jaden Pente and Laci Hall added seven points and five points, respectively.

Following the win, Floyd Central improved to 5-2.

Betsy Layne dropped to 1-6 with the loss.