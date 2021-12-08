EASTERN - Floyd Central won its opener in the 2021/2022 girls' high school basketball season, defeating visiting Perry Central 71-36 on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Jaguars took control of the game early, gradually pulling away to defeat Perry Central convincingly.

Setting the tone early, Floyd Central outscored Perry Central 19-3 in the first quarter. Floyd Central led 46-14 at halftime and continued to control the season opener after the intermission period.

"It was a great overall team effort," said Floyd Central Coach Justin Triplett. "We shared the ball well and played as a team."

Floyd Central shot 49.2 percent (30 of 61) from the field. The Jaguars were two of six from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 60 percent (nine of 15) from the free-throw line.

Dominating inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Perry Central 45-25.

Grace Martin led Floyd Central with a double-double, scoring 19 points and hauling in 16 rebounds. Martin connected on nine of 10 field goal attempts.

Accompanying Martin in double figures in scoring for the Jaguars, Riley Compton netted 12 points.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Floyd Central, Kamryn Shannon and Kennedy Harvel netted nine points apiece while Chelsea Johnson chipped in eight points.

The additional scorers for Floyd Central in the season opener included Kaylee Hall (four points), Natalie Holle (four points), Jada Johnson (four points) and Hailey Little (two points).

Limited offensively, Perry Central shot 27.7 percent (13-of-47) from the field. The Lady Commodores were five of 23 (21.7 percent) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from the free throw line.

Former 14th Region frontrunner Perry Central didn't feature any scorers in double figures.

Lexie Mullins (nine points), Emmalee Neace (eight points), Kyra McAlarnis (eight points), Kendra Lawson (five points), Kim Hughes (three points), Kara Minks (two points) and Cassidy Adams (one point) accounted for Perry Central's scoring in the season opener.

Floyd Central 53,

Magoffin County 13

Turning in its second straight dominant performance, Floyd Central pulled away to defeat visiting Magoffin County 53-13 in a girls' high school basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Taking control shortly after the game's opening tip, Floyd Central outscored Magoffin County 17-2 in the first quarter. The Jaguars led 29-6 at halftime and opened the second half on a17-2 run in the third quarter.

Floyd Central shot 40.7 percent (24 of 59) from the field.

Natalie Holle and Jada Johnson scored 11 points apiece to lead the Jaguars.

Nearly reaching double figures for Floyd Central, Chelsea Johnson netted nine points.

The additional scorers for Floyd Central in the convincing victory were Kennedy Harvel (six points), Grace Martin (five points), Kamryn Shannon (five points), Hannah Lafferty (four points) and Kaylee Hall (two points).

Abby Barnett (five points), Karah Lafferty (four points), Jaylen McCarty (two points) and Angel Mullis (two points) accounted for Magoffin County's individual scoring.

Mullis paced Magoffin County inside, claiming a game-high 11 rebounds.