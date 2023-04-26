PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central pulled away to defeat visiting Prestonsburg 19-9 in six innings in a 58th District softball game on Friday, April 21.

The Jaguars scored first and never trailed. Floyd Central led 11-0 before Prestonsburg plated its first run in the top half of the fourth inning.

Prestonsburg managed to score four runs in back-to-back innings but Floyd Central finished strong. Floyd Central added six runs over its last two at-bats to pull away for the 10-run win.

Floyd Central pitcher Cadyn Roberson claimed the win in the circle. Roberson allowed five earned runs on seven hits while recording six strikeouts over six innings.

Prestonsburg pitcher Kaylee Hackworth suffered the loss in the circle. Hackworth pitched five and 1/3 innings.

Whitley Hall led Floyd Central at the plate, finishing five for five with two RBIs. Along with Hall, Roberson (two hits, two RBIs), Aubree Shelton (two hits, three RBIs), Madi Meade (two hits, two RBIs), Allie Hamilton (two hits, two RBIs), Alaina Morris (two hits, one RBI), Mia Queen-Gilliam (two hits), Delilah Rodriguez (one hit, three RBIs) and Brooklyn Lewis (one hit, two RBI) each delivered at the plate for Floyd Central in the district game.

Hackworth (two hits), Amelia Newsome (four hits, two RBIs), Rachael Roberts (two hits), Tylin Suttles (one hit, three RBIs), Raegan Rose (one hit, one RBI), Baylee Stephens (one hit) and Lakyn Suttles (one RBI) each contributed offensively for Prestonsburg in the district matchup.

Floyd Central 23, Knott Central 8 (6 innings): Floyd Central upended Knott Central, winning 23-8 in six innings on Thursday, April 20.

Cadyn Roberson claimed the win in the circle for the Jaguars. Roberson allowed five earned runs on 10 hits while recording four strikeouts.

After being held scoreless through two innings, Floyd Central plated 23 runs over its last four at-bats to pull away to win convincingly.

Roberson (two hits), Brooklyn Lewis (four hits, three RBIs), Whitley Hall (three hits, three RBIs), Mia Queen-Gilliam (two hits, two RBIs), Madi Meade (one hit, four RBIs), Delilah Rodriguez (one hit, three RBIs), Alaina Morris (one hit, one RBI), Allie Hamilton (two RBIs) and Aubree Shelton (one RBI) were each productive at the plate for Floyd Central in its win.