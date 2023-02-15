EASTERN — Floyd Central pulled away to defeat 15th Region rival Paintsville 68-42 in a girls' high school basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10.

Following the win, Floyd Central improved to 16-9.

Floyd Central, which notched its third straight win, shot 49.1 percent (26 of 53) from the field. The Lady Jaguars made six of 17 three-point range, shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Floyd Central shot 62.5 percent (10 of 16) from the free-throw line and outrebounded visiting Paintsville 45-17.

Recording a double-double, Kennedy Harvel scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Floyd Central to the win.

Delivering another double-double for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson scored 20 points and cleared out 10 rebounds.

Giving Floyd Central three scorers in double figures, Madi Meade netted 12 points.

Nearly recording a double-double for Floyd Central, Riley Compton scored eight points and collected a game-high 15 rebounds.

Chipping in offensively, Hannah Lafferty added two points for the Lady Jaguars.

Paintsville was limited offensively throughout the game, shooting 30.8 percent (16-of-52) from the field. The Lady Tigers made only five of 26 three-point field goal attempts.

Paintsville shot 55.6 percent (five of nine) from the free-throw line.

Emilea Preece scored 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Preece was the only Paintsville player to reach double figures in scoring.

Paintsville's additional scorers in the non-district matchup were Camryn Helton (eight points), Shay Music (five points), Kali Mulcahy (three points), Kylie Kinner (two points) and Kayllyn Vannoy (two points).

Floyd Central 57, Shelby Valley 30: Floyd Central rolled past visiting Shelby Valley 57-30 in a girls' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Setting the tone directly after the opening tip, Floyd Central forced Shelby Valley to play from behind throughout the matchup.

Floyd Central shot 40.7 percent (22 of 54) from the field. The Lady Jaguars made six of 15 three-point field goal attempts.

Floyd Central, which used a balanced offensive effort to prevail, shot 70 percent (seven of 10) from the free throw line.

Dominating inside, Floyd Central Shelby Valley 41-17.

Kennedy Harvel scored 17 points to lead Floyd Central to the win.

Joining Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson scored 15 points and Madi Meade netted 13 points.

Following the three players in double figures, Kaylee Hall (six points), Riley Compton (four points) and Hannah Lafferty (two points) accounted for Floyd Central's additional scoring.

Compton paced Floyd Central inside, claiming 11 rebounds.

Shelby Valley shot 29.4 percent (10-of-34) from the field. The Lady Kats managed to make three of 10 three-point field goal attempts.

Shelby Valley shot 77.8 percent (seven-of-nine) from the free throw line.

Jazzy Meade (eight points), Kyra Looney (seven points), Sadie Johnson (five points), Isabella Causey (four points), Sophie Robinson (four points) and Miley Riddle (two points) provided Shelby Valley's scoring in the girls' high school basketball matchup.