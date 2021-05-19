EASTERN — Floyd Central dropped a high school baseball doubleheader to visiting Knott County Central on Wednesday, May 12.
Knott County Central defeated the Jaguars 3-1 and 12-3.
Knott Central 12,
Floyd Central 3
(Five innings)
Knott Central pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 12-3 in five innings in the nightcap of a high school baseball double-header on Wednesday, May 12.
Parker Williams picked up the win on the mound for Knott County Central. Williams allowed three runs on two hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one.
Caleb Hager took the loss on the mound for Floyd Central. Hager pitched two innings, allowing eight runs on six hits.
The Patriots outhit the Jaguars 8-2 and committed only one error.
Kyle Hofsess and Ethan Gayheart paced Knott County Central at the plate, providing two hits apiece.
Both Gayheart and Caleb Justice doubled for the Patriots.
Max Martin and Wesley Prater each recorded one hit for the Jaguars.
Defensively, Floyd Central committed two errors.
Knott Central 3,
Floyd Central 1
(Five innings)
Visiting Knott Central held on to defeat Floyd Central 3-1 in five innings in the opening game of a high school baseball doubleheader on Wednesday, May 12.
Kent Damron earned the win on the mound for Knott County Central. Damron allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Jacob Bentley took the pitching loss for Floyd Central. Bentley allowed two runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out two and walking zero.
Knott Central outhit Floyd Central 7-3 and finished error-free defensively.
Damron excelled on the mound and at the pate, leading Knott County Central's offensive effort with two hits in three at-bats.
Caleb Hager, Koen Reeves and Nick Rackey each recorded one hit for the Jaguars.
Floyd Central committed three errors in the setback.