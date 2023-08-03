EASTERN — Floyd Central excelled at the UCA Cheer Camp, which was held July 26-28 in Lexington.
Out of 11 teams, Floyd Central placed in every category.
Floyd Central finished first in Cheer Routine and earned the Team Leadership Award.
A talented squad, Floyd Central placed third in both Overall Game Day and Sideline.
Floyd Central placed fourth in Camp Dance Routine.
Following its performance at the UCA Cheer Camp, Floyd Central will compete in multiple competitions during the 2023-2024 schoolyear.