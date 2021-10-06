EASTERN — Belfry claimed its second straight win in the 2021 high school football season on Thursday, Sept. 30, beating host Floyd Central 49-6 in a Class 3A District 8 game.

After notching the win, Belfry improved to 2-5 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A District 8.

Following the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the district.

The Pirates rushed for seven TDs in the win.

Belfry struck first with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter when senior running back Isaac Dixon broke free and scored on a 78-yard run.

Following an extra-point kick from Gideon Ireson, Belfry led 7-0.

Extending the Pirates’ lead early, quarterback Caden Woolum scored Belfry’s second TD, reaching the end zone from 33 yards out with 9:25 remaining in the first half.

After another Ireson extra-point kick, Belfry led 14-0.

Dre Young stretched Belfry’s lead later in the second quarter, scoring from three yards out with 3:17 remaining in the first half.

Ireson’s third extra-point kick pushed the Pirates ahead 21-0.

Prior to halftime, Dixon scored his second TD and Ireson connected on a fourth extra-point to put Belfry ahead 28-0.

Following the intermission period, Zayne Hatfield scored on a 25-yard run to push Belfry out in front 34-0. Capping Hatfield’s scoring run, Woolum added a two-point conversion run to put Belfry ahead 36-0 and force a running clock at the 10:04 mark of the third quarter.

Young delivered his second scoring run from 47 yards out with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter. After Aidan McCoy connected on an extra-point kick, Belfry led 43-0.

Floyd Central scored but Belfry added another TD late.

Austin Harlow scored on a 13-yard run for the Pirates in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Floyd Central was limited to 140 yards of total offense.

The Jaguars rushed 34 times for 124 yards and one TD. John Johnson rushed for Floyd Central’s lone TD.

Quarterback Max Martin paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing seven times for 32 yards.

BJ Peterson and Sheston Johnson rushed for 31 yards apiece for the Jaguars.

Defensively for Floyd Central, Jacob Johnson recorded a team-high six tackles.

Following Jacob Johnson’s top defensive performance for the Jaguars, Peterson, Colt Shelton and Landon Castle added four tackles apiece.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Magoffin County for another Class 3A District 8 game on Thursday, Oct. 7.