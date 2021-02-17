EASTERN — Floyd Central started strong but faltered as visiting Lawrence County pulled away to win 91-76 in a 58th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 12.
With the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 3-7 overall and 0-3 in the 58th District.
Lawrence County improved to 6-3 overall and opened 1-0 in the district with the win.
Floyd Central and Lawrence County were tied 20-20 at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Jaguars led 37-36 at halftime prior to faltering in the second half.
Cody Maynard scored 27 points to lead Lawrence County to the district win. Accompanying Maynard in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Baden Gillispie netted 23 points.
Floyd Central shot 54 percent (27 of 50) from the field. The Jaguars were seven of 12 (58.3 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 71.4 percent (15 of 21) from the free-throw line.
Brody Buck scored 27 points to lead the Jaguars. Buck was three of four from three-point range.
Providing a double-double for Floyd Central, Ronnie Samons scored 24 points and reeled in 14 rebounds.
Accompanying Buck and Samons in double figures in scoring for the Jaguars, Tanner Hall netted 11 points.
Braden Moore narrowly missed reaching double figures for the Jaguars, finishing with nine points.
Rounding out Floyd Central’s individual scoring, Dylan Mosley and Sheston Johnson chipped in three points and two points, respectively.
Floyd Central is scheduled to visit 58th District rival Lawrence County for another matchup on Monday, Feb. 22.
Floyd Central 72,
Powell County 40
Floyd Central dominated visiting Powell County in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, winning 72-40.
Connecting often on the offensive end, Floyd Central shot 55.6 percent (30 of 54) from the field. The Jaguars were six of 16 (37.5 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.
Ronnie Samons scored 21 points to lead Floyd Central to the win. Samons was seven of eight from inside the arc.
Accompanying Samons in double figures for the Jaguars, Brody Buck scored 11 points while Tanner Hall tallied 10 points.
Braden Moore (eight points), Sheston Johnson (four points), Joshua Martin (four points), Dylan Mosley (four points), Skyler Hall (four points), Dylan Boyd (three points), Grayson Hall (two points) and Logan Meade (one point) provided Floyd Central’s additional scoring in the win.
Powell County shot 29.6 percent (16 of 54) from the field. The Pirates were two of 18 from three-point range.
Powell County shot 33.3 percent (six of 18) from the free-throw line.
Brayden Brandenburg scored 13 points to pace the Pirates. Joining Brandenburg in double figures for Powell County, Cole Dunn posted 11 points.
In addition to the two players in double figures, Chandler Congleton (six points), Kyle Nickel (three points), Jacob Townsend (two points), Brayden Rogers (two points), Jack Rose (two points) and Cameron Delrosario (one point) provided scoring for 14th Region member Powell County.
Floyd Central 74,
Phelps73
Returning to the win column on the road, determined Floyd Central edged host Phelps 74-73 in overtime in boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Floyd Central notched its third win in five games.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 4-7.
Phelps dropped to 1-10 with the loss.
Floyd Central shot 38.9 percent (28 of 72) from the field. The Jaguars were five of 20 (25 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 92.9 percent (13 of 14) from the free-throw line.
Ronnie Samons led Floyd Central with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Samons was seven of seven from the free-throw line.
The Jaguars’ offensive effort featured four scorers in double figures.
Following Samons, Braden Moore added 17 points for the Jaguars.
Behind Moore in scoring for Floyd Central, Tanner Hall tossed in 15 points and Brody Buck contributed 12 points.
Rounding out Floyd Central’s individual scoring, Dalton Younce and Skyler Hall finished with eight points and three points, respectively.
Floyd Central dealt Phelps its third straight loss.
