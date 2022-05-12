EASTERN — Returning to the win column, Floyd Central defeated visiting Magoffin County 8-5 in a high school softball game on Thursday, May 5.

Floyd Central pitcher Cadyn Roberson earned the win in the circle.

Magoffin County hurler Jaden Williams took the loss in the circle.

Floyd Central scored eight runs on six hits.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Roberson paced Floyd Central offensively. Roberson collected two hits in three at-bats, producing three RBIs.

Following Roberson in Floyd Central's offensive attack, Grace Martin, Ashley Bellamy, Chelsea Johnson and Allyson Stumbo added one hit apiece.

Roberson and Martin each tripled.

Johnson, Stumbo and Madilyn Meade each drove in one run for homestanding Floyd Central.

Former 15th Region champion Magoffin County plated five runs on eight hits. Katie Howard and Jaylynn Lafferty provided two hits apiece for the Lady Hornets.

Aiding Magoffin County at the plate, Rylie Castle, Makenna Jordan, Ashlyn Patrick and Katie Carty connected for one hit each.

Williams, Howard, Lafferty and Castle drove in one run apiece for the Lady Hornets.