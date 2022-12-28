GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Floyd Central finished 2-1 in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

The Lady Jaguars lost to 15th Region rival Martin County in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic Girls' Green Division championship game. Martin County outlasted Floyd Central 60-56.

Prior to falling to Martin County in the championship game, Floyd Central posted wins over Clinton County and Pineville.

Martin County 60, Floyd Central 56: Martin County held on to defeat Floyd Central 60-56 in the championship game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic Girls' Green Division on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Former 15th Region champion Martin County shot 42.1 percent (24 of 57) from the field. The Lady Cardinals connected on three of 14 three-point field goal attempts.

Martin County shot 52.9 percent (nine of 17) from the free-throw line.

Laken Williams scored a game-high 25 points to lead Martin County to the championship-clinching win.

Delivering a double-double for Martin County, Katie Marcum scored 19 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Lady Cardinals, Alyssa Allen netted nine points.

Rounding out Martin County's individual scoring, Brooklyn Marcum added five points while Candace Spaulding contributed two points.

Floyd Central shot 42.6 percent (20 of 47) from the field in its short effort. The Lady Jaguars finished five of 21 from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 73.3 percent (11 of 15) from the free throw line.

Madi Meade scored 18 points to lead Floyd Central in the tournament game. Meade was the only player from Floyd Central to reach double figures in scoring.

Narrowly missing double figures for Floyd Central, Kennedy Harvel and Jada Johnson netted nine points apiece.

Aiding Floyd Central offensively, Riley Compton added eight points, Chelsea Johnson contributed seven points and Allie Adkins chipped in five points.

Compton paced Floyd Central inside, pulling down 12 rebounds.

Floyd Central 59, Pineville 54: Floyd Central outlasted Pineville 59-54 in the second round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Riley Compton and Madi Meade scored 15 points apiece to lead Floyd Central to the win. Narrowly missing a double-double for Floyd Central, Compton claimed nine rebounds.

Accompanying Compton and Meade in double figures for Floyd Central, Chelsea Johnson netted 10 points.

Floyd Central shot 44.2 percent (23 of 52) from the field in the win. The Lady Jaguars finished four of 13 (30.8 percent) from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 75 percent (nine of 12) from the free-throw line and received additional scoring from Kennedy Harvel (eight points), Jada Johnson (six points), Allie Adkins (three points) and Chloe Crase (two points).

Floyd Central 58, Clinton County 44: Floyd Central pulled away to defeat Clinton County 58-44 in the opening round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Kennedy Harvel scored 21 points to lead Floyd Central to the win over Clinton County. Accompanying Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Riley Compton and Madi Meade scored 14 points apiece. Compton recorded a double-double, pulling down a game-high 18 rebounds.

Floyd Central shot 37.7 percent (20 of 53) from the field in the win. The Lady Jaguars connected on five of 17 three-point field goal attempts.

Floyd Central shot 68.4 percent (13 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Jada Johnson (four points), Chloe Crase (two points), Chelsea Johnson (two points) and Allie Adkins (one point) accounted for the rest of Floyd Central's scoring.