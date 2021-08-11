PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central golfers Chelsea Everidge, Delilah Rodriguez and Jake Rainey have qualified for the 2A State Tournament.
The trio from Floyd Central, under the guidance of Coach Ben Moore, qualified for the 2A State tournament during an event held locally at StoneCrest Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Among the girls’ golfers at StoneCrest in the local event, Eldridge placed second while Rodriguez finished fourth.
Rainey turned in one of the top scores among the boys’ golfers to qualify for the 2A State Tournament.
The three Floyd Central golfers will compete in the 2A State Tournament in Owensboro in September.